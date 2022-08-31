Mickey Dolenz, leader of the Monkees, sues the FBI

The Monkees were investigated by the FBI regarding alleged anti-Vietnam War activities in 1967 related to a concert during which they flashed photos and messages protesting the conflict, according to the complaint filed by Dolenz.
The complaint said Dolenz and his late associates Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones and Peter Turk were also investigated for another redacted matter.
Part of the band’s FBI file was released to the public just over a decade ago, but Dolenz, now 77, wants to see the full case file.
According to Dolenz’s complaint, a Freedom of Information Act request he submitted in June failed to get a response from the FBI.
The suit states, “This lawsuit is designed to obtain any records that the FBI has created and/or possesses about the Monkees as well as its individual members.” “Mr. Dollins has exhausted all necessary administrative remedies in respect of him [Freedom of Information Act/Privacy Act] Request.”
CNN has reached out to the FBI and the Department of Justice for comment.
CNN’s Holmes-Lybrand contributed to this story.
