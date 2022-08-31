Mickey Dolenz, leader of the Monkees, sues the FBI

The Monkees were investigated by the FBI regarding alleged anti-Vietnam War activities in 1967 related to a concert during which they flashed photos and messages protesting the conflict, according to the complaint filed by Dolenz.

The complaint said Dolenz and his late associates Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones and Peter Turk were also investigated for another redacted matter.

Part of the band’s FBI file was released to the public just over a decade ago, but Dolenz, now 77, wants to see the full case file.

“References to the squad appear in two places in the FBI files: a 1967 Los Angeles field office memo on anti-Vietnam War activities and a second fully redacted document,” The FBI website states