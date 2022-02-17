February 17, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Michaela Shiffrin stumbled into the combination

Emet 30 mins ago 2 min read
Michaela Shiffrin stumbled into the combination

YANQING, CHINA – Michaela Shiffrin is the greatest slalom skater in the history of her sport, and on Thursday afternoon, all she needed was one clean run. One turn to reverse course heartbreak Last week and left Beijing goldfish.

I sped to fifth after Thursday’s downhill stage combined, ahead of all the other slalom professionals in the field. She needed, simply put, to complete a race she won more than any woman ever, including at the Olympics as a teenager.

She had to do the thing she had spent most of her life preparing to do,

“It wasn’t too much to ask for too much,” she said.

And for the second week in a row, she couldn’t.

Shiffrin, who entered the 2022 Olympics with a dream of multiple medals, failed to finish Thursday’s slalom, her last singles event. Her skate hit the gate, causing her to fall off the ice, for the third time in three technical runs at these games.

This came after she had already done the hard part. 1:32.98 in the downhill put her ahead of her fellow slalomists by 0.13 (Federica Brignoni), 0.43 (Wendy Holder) and 0.44 (Michelle Gisin). The four ladies ahead of her – led by Kristen Scheer, 0.56sec behind – had little experience in slalom.

But since then I’ve skated from a giant slalom and meander Last week, Shiffrin had recurring nightmares about the failure of another fifth gate. “In theory, it’s a good place to be,” Penn Gray said Thursday. But “I don’t feel completely confident in the slalom.”

See also  College basketball picks, schedule: Kentucky-Florida game predictions and other top games on Saturday

A version of those nightmares became a reality. The fifth gate has passed. But not far. It rotates towards the side of the course. Her shoulders sank.

The day before, I felt calm. Tired, but ready. The training “was really cool,” she said. On Thursday, between runs, I “felt good” in the slalom slalom. Its start was “good”.

And then, she said, “I was off track again.”

Shiffrin arrived in Yanqing and dreamed of several gold. She has none, and now has another chance for the medal, at Saturday’s mixed-team parallel event. You will compete alongside Paula Moltzan, Radamus River and Tommy Ford. The United States does not prefer gold, but it can compete for a place on the podium.

But for Shiffrin, the disappointment goes beyond the medals. “The most frustrating thing,” she said, “is that I have so many opportunities to slalom on this track. And I—well, you know—failed on all of them.”

American Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after failing to finish the women’s alpine compound slalom during the 2022 Winter Olympics at Yanqing National Alpine Ski Center in Yanken, February 17, 2022 (DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP via Getty Images)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Deshaun Watson can now be questioned under oath in 22 pending lawsuits

9 hours ago Emet
3 min read

What you need to know – CBS Los Angeles

17 hours ago Emet
3 min read

Everything you need to know about the Rams Super Bowl Wednesday – CBS Los Angeles

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

Deadly shark attack in Australia forces Sydney beaches to close

23 mins ago Aygen
1 min read

The imposition of a parking fine in the Wolner case has come to light

24 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

NASA’s New X-ray Space Telescope Takes First Image: An exploding star

25 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Michaela Shiffrin stumbled into the combination

30 mins ago Emet