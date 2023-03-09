Michael B. Jordan Leads Creed-Verse Across Movies & TV at Amazon – Deadline

MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

ExclusiveCreed really broke ground for Amazon with the latest installment in the MGM film franchise. third dogma, It grossed a worldwide opening of US$100 million and set a box office record for the tech giant. now creed It can spawn an Amazon universe spanning both film and television. There were meetings with franchise star and director Michael B. Jordan is about different creedThe sources said that the relevant projects during the past year. Plans for a universe scope became even more daring in the wake The third dogmaBig debut. Representatives for Amazon and Jordan declined to comment.

The details are sketchy as some of the conversations are still in their exploratory stages but we hear one of the anime series is connected to rocky A Spinoff IP is in the works, and there are ideas for a live TV series in the works. Also in the works is a potential project centering on Adonis Creed’s daughter, Amara, who is played by deaf actress Mila Davis-Kent in the movie. Creed IIImaking her film acting debut.

As previously announced, there was a Drago A spinoff movie is in the works at MGM, written by Robert Lawton. The story revolves around Rocky Balboa’s opponent, Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), and his son Victor Drago (Florian Munteanu) who are introduced as Creed’s opponent in The second dogma. There has been some talk that the Drago spin-off could relegate itself to a series, but, according to sources, there is still intent to keep it as a movie. To date, a script has been commissioned, and it is not yet clear if it will be implemented.

Of course, there is also the potential for more creed featured installments, with various other ideas also thrown for live-action and animated films.

Jordan told deadline last week in Creed III The first show that ‘build creed The universe is something I’m really excited about.” Through three movies, he’s been creed The franchise is nearing the half-billion mark at the global box office.

Building a Creed universe could be a test case that exposes Amazon’s ambitions to MGM, which the company has acquired for $8.5 billion. Since closing the deal a year ago, Amazon Studios has been actively discussing mining MGM’s library of IPs, starting with 007 Road to a Milliona competition reality series based on the iconic spy, which was given the go-ahead immediately after the deal closed.

And there is the mother ship rocky franchise. Nothing concrete yet, but there have been ongoing, outward conversations about exploring the famous boxer’s story — including his origins — for years, beginning long before Amazon’s acquisition of MGM. If and when something comes together, franchise creator and star Sylvester Stallone is expected to be involved.