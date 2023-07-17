Miami embraces Lionel Messi with marketing murals and Milanesas

The Messi craze in Miami — due to the arrival of soccer superstar Lionel Messi, one of the most famous humans on the planet — came to a head last week when he was spotted at a Publix grocery store near Fort Lauderdale, buying Lucky Charms and Fruit Loops.

Shoppers stared at and snapped pictures of cell phones. Casual outing? Publicity stunt? Who cares? Mr. Messi and his charming young family have landed in a soccer-crazy territory that has been hoping to catch him for years. Indeed, Mr. Macy looked like a local, in shorts and flip-flops.

South Florida has amassed a rabid fanbase for Mr. Messi, the Argentine whose signing on Saturday was a coup for Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami and for Miami itself, the unofficial capital of Latin America, with a penchant for celebrity. When the team introduced Mr. Messi to a packed stadium in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, after a violent thunderstorm, he thanked the crowd in Spanish for “helping us feel at home so quickly.”

“I am so glad I chose to come to this city with my family,” he said. He is expected to make his debut in Friday’s game.