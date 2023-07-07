July 7, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Mia Brahe Pedersen runs with Sharks, former Olympian Gina Brandini and world leader Shaikari Richardson at the USATF Outdoor Championships

Emet 47 mins ago 2 min read

Lake Oswego High School’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen lined up against some strong company in the first qualifying heat for the women’s 100m on Thursday at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.

Olympic medalist Gina Brandini was to her right. Next to Brandini was Sha’Carri Richardson, who has a wind-supported time of 10.57 seconds this year.

“I definitely felt like I was running with the Sharks,” said Brahe-Pedersen, who just concluded her junior season at Lake Oswego.

They were anything but too much.

Brahe-Pedersen used a strong finish to post third with a time of 11.05 in her heat to automatically advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Richardson won his heat in 10.71. Brittany Brown finished second, with a time of 10.96 points. Brahe Pedersen beat Nike professional Kayla White and Brandini in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

White and Brandini also advanced to the semi-finals as time qualifiers. She was the fastest of the four prelims.

It has been configured this way since the timeline allocations were announced. Brahe-Pedersen received the news on a boat on the Fourth of July awaiting fireworks.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to be sick,'” she said, laughing.

Obviously, Nike thought Brahe Pedersen could hold their own. Sportswear giant Beaverton signed her to a name, image and like deal even though she has a year of high school left.

However, the safe option was to take part in the USATF U20 Championships, which will also take place this week in Hayward.

Brahe Pedersen would have come into this meet as the favorite in the 100. Her 200 time of 22.43 is No. 2 all-time on the US high school list behind perennial Olympian Allyson Felix. Last summer, Brahe-Pedersen competed in the U20 Championships, finishing second in both sprint events.

See also  Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic, the world number one in tennis, to reach the final of the Madrid Open

But Brahe-Pedersen was not looking for an easy way out. She wanted a challenge. You’ll face the big guns at 200 later in this encounter as well.

“I think it was a good decision,” she said.

I fought nerves Wednesday night by finding a deserted track for a light workout as the sun went down.

“It was really beautiful,” said Brahe Pedersen. “So, before my race I would visualize myself there and I was calm.”

After Thursday’s primer, Richarson offered Brahe Pedersen some encouraging words, praising her talent and telling her not to worry about the outside world.

“She was very nice,” said Brahe Pedersen.

Now, we’re in the semi-finals.

“I’ll just do what I want,” said Brahe-Pedersen. “I wouldn’t change anything. Well, maybe I’d be more aggressive. But I wouldn’t change my way of thinking at all.

“Obviously, it worked for me.”

–Ken Guo for The Oregonian/Oregon Life, reporting by Eugene

[email protected] | Twitter: @KenGoe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Damian Lillard’s agent tries to force the Trail Blazers into a hot trade

17 hours ago Emet
6 min read

Louis Robert Jr joins the Derby 2023 Home Run

1 day ago Emet
5 min read

Knees, stress fractures and mental anxiety. Oh, Canada.

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Zelensky Will Unleash Hell Around the World, According to Russia’s US Ambassador

14 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Robotaxi haters in San Francisco are disabling vehicles with traffic cones

15 mins ago Izer
2 min read

‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Michael Grimm is on the mend after his mysterious illness

18 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Mia Brahe Pedersen runs with Sharks, former Olympian Gina Brandini and world leader Shaikari Richardson at the USATF Outdoor Championships

47 mins ago Emet