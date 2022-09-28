September 28, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Mexico vs Colombia Live Match: Score Updates (2-2) | 09/27/2022

Emet 13 mins ago 6 min read
VAVEL logo
11:25 PM A few seconds ago

59′

Changes in Mexico. Eric Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Santiago Jimenez and Luis Chavez have been replaced by Carlos Rodriguez, Kevin Alvarez, Henry Martin and Andres Guardado.

9 minutes ago

51′

A goal, a goal, a goal for Colombia! Sinistera finds the ball in the penalty area and sends a fatal shot to tie the match.

12 minutes ago

48 ‘

A goal, a goal, a goal for Colombia! Sinistera’s shot was topped by Ochoa.

11:11 pm 13 minutes ago

46 ‘

Changes in Colombia. Arzati, James and Falcao were replaced by Carascal, Mojica and Santos.

11:09 PM 16 minutes ago

45′

The second half is played between Mexico and Colombia.

10:50 PM 35 minutes ago

45 + 3′

At the end of the first half, Mexico beat Colombia with two goals.

10:45 PM 40 minutes ago

42 ‘

Vega arrived with danger, but Ospina kept the ball.

10:42 PM 43 minutes ago

38 ‘

Close! Cuesta ended up heading off Ochoa’s goal.

10:42 PM 43 minutes ago

34 ‘

Colombia is looking for the first one.

10:31 PM an hour ago

28 ‘

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Arteaga arrived in the penalty area and sent a shot into the goal that ended up in the net.

10:24 PM an hour ago

22 ‘

Qatari Antona, but the defense ended up clearing the ball and preventing Martin from shooting.

10:21 PM an hour ago

17′

The match was very difficult, with both teams pressing to reach the opponent’s goal.

10:12 PM an hour ago

10′

Antona’s shot, but it crossed the goal.

10:08 PM an hour ago

5′

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Alexis Vega sends a fatal shot to open the scoring.

10:06 pm an hour ago

4′

Penalty kick for Mexico! Diaz drops Antona inside the penalty area and the penalty kick is awarded.

10:03 PM an hour ago

0 ‘

The match starts between Mexico and Colombia.

9:58 PM an hour ago

Mexico: LineUp

Ochoa. K. lvarez, Moreno, Araujo, Arteaga, Gutiérrez, Guardado, Rodríguez; Antuna, Vega, Martin.

9:54 PM 2 hours ago

to court

Both teams are already preparing on the field before the start of the match.

9:49 PM 2 hours ago

Present

Colombia is already on the field and they will be looking for a good match and an important victory.

9:48 PM 2 hours ago

receipt

Mexico, led by Martino, is already on the field, and tonight they will be looking for victory.

9:39 PM 2 hours ago

What a thing!

After the elimination, Colombia wasted no time and chose Lorenzo to coach the team and begin preparations for the next World Cup.

9:34 PM 2 hours ago

Not disguised

Gerardo Martino continues to move the pieces in order to select the right players for the World Cup at the end of the year.

9:29 PM 2 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Guillermo Ochoa is the player to pay special attention to, and the goalkeeper has six clean sheets in seven games, a number he’s looking to increase.

9:24 PM 2 hours ago

last visit

The last time Mexico played at this facility was in 2019, when they defeated Paraguay 4-2.

9:14 PM 2 hours ago

We are back!

We are back for minute by minute coverage of the Mexico-Colombia match. We’ll soon share with you the most relevant information for both teams, as well as confirmed squads.

9:09 PM 2 hours ago

There will be changes

Lorenzo stated that there will be changes in the starting eleven for this match, due to the type of match Martino’s team played.

9:04 PM 2 hours ago

last victory

The last time Mexico beat Colombia was in 2010, Elias Hernandez scored a solo goal to go out on top.

8:54 PM 3 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the Mexico-Colombia match

In a few moments, we will share with you the starting line-up for the Mexico-Colombia match live, as well as the latest information from the Levi Stadium. Stay tuned for VAVEL’s live online coverage of the match minute by minute.

8:49 PM 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Mexico-Colombia match live online

8:44 PM 3 hours ago

When is the Mexico vs Colombia match for the FIFA Friendly Match?

3 hours ago

Mexico data

Gerardo Martino He spoke before the match against Colombia: “It’s good to have this time to stand in the middle because we have to do the exercise to see how the players recover, who is able to repeat, find the best formation, and in that sense it is good. And for the five players who came back in agreement with their clubs to continue their rehabilitation.”

“I am very sorry that Colombia with Reinaldo Rueda did not qualify, I would really like to see them in the World Cup. What they have are very good individuals, they play in the best leagues in the world and now, they are starting a completely new process. They are with the desire to show both the new coaches They are there to be part of the new period and that is what we will see tomorrow from the Colombia players.”

“What we always intend is for people to leave happy. We are not oblivious to the feeling that we can wake up in the crowd, much more so when the World Cup approaches, not only because of what happened six years ago, we were doing it because we want to be able to People somehow get the illusion back and have expectations when we start to play the first match of the World Cup.”

See also  Texas Tech Red Raiders drop five-star in men's basketball Elijah Fisher, who will reclassify to 2022 class

“Not everything we put on the line tomorrow has to do with the match with Poland or in trying things out for the match against the Poles, there are times when we have to find the solution exclusively for what tomorrow’s match represents.”

“The main thing is about the substitution, it was our turn, if you look at the list of the Russian national team, there is almost no one left, Jorge Sanchez, (Cesar) Montes, (Johan) Vazquez, (Gerardo) Arteaga, Carlos Rodriguez, (Septacian) Cordova, (Luis). ) Chavez, (Eric) Sanchez, (Eduardo) Aguirre, (Diego) (Alvarado), (Diego) Lenez, (Alexis) Vega, does this have anything to do with us? A year and these guys made up the first national team and that’s a positive balance I find.

“Then there is the way of playing, whether you like it or not, the national team plays a certain way and that is useful in the same process or if there is a similar way of playing, and it is the same when we have to choose a player, there are some who adapt better because of the way they play in Their club and others seem to us like national team players, but we have to help them adapt like Atlas players, but obviously there are many young players who have become national team players.

8:34 PM 3 hours ago

How do you reach Colombia?

Colombia He arrives in this match after beating Guatemala 4-1, adding a significant victory in this FIFA history.

8:29 PM 3 hours ago

How does Mexico come?

3 hours ago

The match will be played at Levi Stadium.

The Mexico-Colombia match will be played at Levi Stadium in California, United States. The stadium can accommodate 25,000 people.

8:19 PM 3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Friendly Match: Mexico vs. Colombia LIVE UPDATES!

My name is Laure Solorzano and I will be your host for this game. We’ll provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

8 min read

Saudi Arabia vs USA: International Men’s Football Friendly Match – Live | United States of America

8 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Mali Koroma, Dabo fight after loss to Serbia

16 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will move to South Florida before Hurricane Ian, conduct practices at Miami Dolphins facility

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

1 min read

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo show the united front after cheating scandal

5 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

‘This is for the dinosaurs’: How did the world react to the successful NASA asteroid smash | space

12 mins ago Izer
6 min read

Mexico vs Colombia Live Match: Score Updates (2-2) | 09/27/2022

13 mins ago Emet
2 min read

Rockstar Games Hacker Announced Appears In Court After Arrest

18 mins ago Ayhan