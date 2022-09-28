Mexico vs Colombia Live Match: Score Updates (2-2) | 09/27/2022

59′
Changes in Mexico. Eric Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Santiago Jimenez and Luis Chavez have been replaced by Carlos Rodriguez, Kevin Alvarez, Henry Martin and Andres Guardado.
51′
A goal, a goal, a goal for Colombia! Sinistera finds the ball in the penalty area and sends a fatal shot to tie the match.
48 ‘
A goal, a goal, a goal for Colombia! Sinistera’s shot was topped by Ochoa.
46 ‘
Changes in Colombia. Arzati, James and Falcao were replaced by Carascal, Mojica and Santos.
45′
The second half is played between Mexico and Colombia.
45 + 3′
At the end of the first half, Mexico beat Colombia with two goals.
42 ‘
Vega arrived with danger, but Ospina kept the ball.
38 ‘
Close! Cuesta ended up heading off Ochoa’s goal.
34 ‘
Colombia is looking for the first one.
28 ‘
A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Arteaga arrived in the penalty area and sent a shot into the goal that ended up in the net.
22 ‘
Qatari Antona, but the defense ended up clearing the ball and preventing Martin from shooting.
17′
The match was very difficult, with both teams pressing to reach the opponent’s goal.
10′
Antona’s shot, but it crossed the goal.
5′
A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Alexis Vega sends a fatal shot to open the scoring.
4′
Penalty kick for Mexico! Diaz drops Antona inside the penalty area and the penalty kick is awarded.
0 ‘
The match starts between Mexico and Colombia.
Colombia: LineUp
Ospina, Medina, Sanchez, Cuesta, Fabra, Barrios, Alzat, Cuadrado, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Falcao.
Mexico: LineUp
Ochoa. K. lvarez, Moreno, Araujo, Arteaga, Gutiérrez, Guardado, Rodríguez; Antuna, Vega, Martin.
to court
Both teams are already preparing on the field before the start of the match.
Present
Colombia is already on the field and they will be looking for a good match and an important victory.
receipt
Mexico, led by Martino, is already on the field, and tonight they will be looking for victory.
What a thing!
After the elimination, Colombia wasted no time and chose Lorenzo to coach the team and begin preparations for the next World Cup.
Not disguised
Gerardo Martino continues to move the pieces in order to select the right players for the World Cup at the end of the year.
Watch out for this player
Guillermo Ochoa is the player to pay special attention to, and the goalkeeper has six clean sheets in seven games, a number he’s looking to increase.
last visit
The last time Mexico played at this facility was in 2019, when they defeated Paraguay 4-2.
We are back!
We are back for minute by minute coverage of the Mexico-Colombia match. We’ll soon share with you the most relevant information for both teams, as well as confirmed squads.
There will be changes
Lorenzo stated that there will be changes in the starting eleven for this match, due to the type of match Martino’s team played.
last victory
The last time Mexico beat Colombia was in 2010, Elias Hernandez scored a solo goal to go out on top.
Colombia data
Nestor Lorenzo spoke before the match: “Mexico is a very equal team in all its lines, plays good football, leads from behind. The problem is the difficulty of where we will recover and how. Under the wing, these are the strengths of Mexico in the World Cup; this is the information we give to the players and what It worries me.”
In a few moments, we will share with you the starting line-up for the Mexico-Colombia match live, as well as the latest information from the Levi Stadium. Stay tuned for VAVEL’s live online coverage of the match minute by minute.
Mexico data
Colombia He arrives in this match after beating Guatemala 4-1, adding a significant victory in this FIFA history.
The match will be played at Levi Stadium.
The Mexico-Colombia match will be played at Levi Stadium in California, United States. The stadium can accommodate 25,000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Friendly Match: Mexico vs. Colombia LIVE UPDATES!
My name is Laure Solorzano and I will be your host for this game. We’ll provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
“I am very sorry that Colombia with Reinaldo Rueda did not qualify, I would really like to see them in the World Cup. What they have are very good individuals, they play in the best leagues in the world and now, they are starting a completely new process. They are with the desire to show both the new coaches They are there to be part of the new period and that is what we will see tomorrow from the Colombia players.”
“What we always intend is for people to leave happy. We are not oblivious to the feeling that we can wake up in the crowd, much more so when the World Cup approaches, not only because of what happened six years ago, we were doing it because we want to be able to People somehow get the illusion back and have expectations when we start to play the first match of the World Cup.”
“Not everything we put on the line tomorrow has to do with the match with Poland or in trying things out for the match against the Poles, there are times when we have to find the solution exclusively for what tomorrow’s match represents.”
“The main thing is about the substitution, it was our turn, if you look at the list of the Russian national team, there is almost no one left, Jorge Sanchez, (Cesar) Montes, (Johan) Vazquez, (Gerardo) Arteaga, Carlos Rodriguez, (Septacian) Cordova, (Luis). ) Chavez, (Eric) Sanchez, (Eduardo) Aguirre, (Diego) (Alvarado), (Diego) Lenez, (Alexis) Vega, does this have anything to do with us? A year and these guys made up the first national team and that’s a positive balance I find.
“Then there is the way of playing, whether you like it or not, the national team plays a certain way and that is useful in the same process or if there is a similar way of playing, and it is the same when we have to choose a player, there are some who adapt better because of the way they play in Their club and others seem to us like national team players, but we have to help them adapt like Atlas players, but obviously there are many young players who have become national team players.