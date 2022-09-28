Mexico vs Colombia Live Match: Score Updates (2-2) | 09/27/2022

Changes in Mexico. Eric Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Santiago Jimenez and Luis Chavez have been replaced by Carlos Rodriguez, Kevin Alvarez, Henry Martin and Andres Guardado.

A goal, a goal, a goal for Colombia! Sinistera finds the ball in the penalty area and sends a fatal shot to tie the match.

A goal, a goal, a goal for Colombia! Sinistera’s shot was topped by Ochoa.

Changes in Colombia. Arzati, James and Falcao were replaced by Carascal, Mojica and Santos.

The second half is played between Mexico and Colombia.

At the end of the first half, Mexico beat Colombia with two goals.

Vega arrived with danger, but Ospina kept the ball.

Close! Cuesta ended up heading off Ochoa’s goal.

Colombia is looking for the first one.

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Arteaga arrived in the penalty area and sent a shot into the goal that ended up in the net.

Qatari Antona, but the defense ended up clearing the ball and preventing Martin from shooting.

The match was very difficult, with both teams pressing to reach the opponent’s goal.

Antona’s shot, but it crossed the goal.

A goal, a goal, a goal for Mexico! Alexis Vega sends a fatal shot to open the scoring.

Penalty kick for Mexico! Diaz drops Antona inside the penalty area and the penalty kick is awarded.

The match starts between Mexico and Colombia.

Ospina, Medina, Sanchez, Cuesta, Fabra, Barrios, Alzat, Cuadrado, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Falcao.

Ochoa. K. lvarez, Moreno, Araujo, Arteaga, Gutiérrez, Guardado, Rodríguez; Antuna, Vega, Martin.

Both teams are already preparing on the field before the start of the match.

Colombia is already on the field and they will be looking for a good match and an important victory.

Mexico, led by Martino, is already on the field, and tonight they will be looking for victory.

After the elimination, Colombia wasted no time and chose Lorenzo to coach the team and begin preparations for the next World Cup.

Gerardo Martino continues to move the pieces in order to select the right players for the World Cup at the end of the year.

Guillermo Ochoa is the player to pay special attention to, and the goalkeeper has six clean sheets in seven games, a number he’s looking to increase.

The last time Mexico played at this facility was in 2019, when they defeated Paraguay 4-2.

We are back for minute by minute coverage of the Mexico-Colombia match. We’ll soon share with you the most relevant information for both teams, as well as confirmed squads.

Lorenzo stated that there will be changes in the starting eleven for this match, due to the type of match Martino’s team played.

The last time Mexico beat Colombia was in 2010, Elias Hernandez scored a solo goal to go out on top.

Nestor Lorenzo spoke before the match: "Mexico is a very equal team in all its lines, plays good football, leads from behind. The problem is the difficulty of where we will recover and how. Under the wing, these are the strengths of Mexico in the World Cup; this is the information we give to the players and what It worries me."

In a few moments, we will share with you the starting line-up for the Mexico-Colombia match live, as well as the latest information from the Levi Stadium. Stay tuned for VAVEL’s live online coverage of the match minute by minute.

Colombia He arrives in this match after beating Guatemala 4-1, adding a significant victory in this FIFA history.

The Mexico-Colombia match will be played at Levi Stadium in California, United States. The stadium can accommodate 25,000 people.