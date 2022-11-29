Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez sends a warning to Lionel Messi





CNN

–



Mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has sent a warning to Lionel Messiwho accused him of disrespecting Mexico.

“did you see Messi Cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag ???? Alvarez chirpapparently referring to a video showing Messi celebrating with his teammates in the changing room.

As the Argentine takes off his football boots, the video shows Messi’s foot making contact with the Mexico jersey that was on the ground. There is no indication that Messi deliberately kicked the shirt.

“I better pray to God not to find him!!” Alvarez added in another tweet, with a series of angry emojis. “Just as I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls**t that Messi pulled.”

Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 on Saturday in a tense Group C match at the World Cup in Qatar. Messi scored the opening goal, before Enzo Fernandez sealed the victory late on to keep Argentina’s World Cup dream alive afterwards. Stunning defeat in the opening round of Saudi Arabia.

Alvarez, who is widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time after winning world championships in four weight classes, added in one reply To a journalist: “Being better than us (in football) is one thing, being respected is another.”

CNN asked Alvarez’s representatives for further comment but did not receive an immediate response. Representatives of the Argentine Football Association and Messi did not immediately respond to CNN.

Messi’s former teammate in Argentina, Sergio Aguero Alvarez responded on TwitterHe said: “Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems, you certainly don’t know football and what happens in the dressing room.

“The jerseys are always on the floor after games are over because of the sweat, and then if you look right, he makes the motion to remove his boot and accidentally hits it.”

Argentina will meet Poland in its last group match on Wednesday, while Mexico will face Saudi Arabia, as all four teams are still in Group C with a chance to qualify for the round of sixteen.