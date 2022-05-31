Mets wins 4th in a row, rump vs. Nationals

While 2021 Mets fans may be wary of this conclusion, the truth is that this club’s DNA has clearly changed from last summer. Last year, the Mets did not top the division by more than 5 and a half games. This season, they are already at the top NL East By 9 1/2. Their teams’ advance is the largest the Mets have ever held in May. With one day left, they’ve already hit a franchise record with 158 runs per month, coating double digits on Monday for the sixth time this year.