Mets vs Citizens Game Summary – April 7, 2022

Washington – In each of the past three seasons, the New York Mets have sent Jacob Degrom to the pile on opening day and watched him throw at least five point-free innings.

This time, the infected DeGrom wasn’t available, so fill it in Taylor Miguel He took the ball from new Mets manager Buck Showalter and made a fitting impression of what a two-time Cy Young winner usually does in Game 1.

Miguel, the only right-handed 6-foot-7 in the major leagues since last June, threw five rounds of lockdown in a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals, making the Mets the first team in major league history to have a goalless game from their side. Beginners on opening day in four consecutive seasons.

“He was great. He was an electrician,” said the first New York policeman Alonso’s house, whose eventful evening included getting his lip bloody when he was hit by a pitch at nine and the ball bounced from his chin flap to his mouth. “He had a lot of poise, a lot of moxie.”

Mark Kanha And the Starling Mart – Two products from Mets .’s quarter-billion-dollar off-season spending spree – He drove in runs, as he did Francisco Lindorwho hit just 0.230 with a 63 RBI in 2021, his first season in New York.

Megill (1-0) entered the day with the least amount of time in the major leagues of any Mets opening day’s starting bowler in the club’s history, but he painted the job as DeGrom started the season on the list with a shoulder problem.

“I was definitely excited, but for the most part, I felt very comfortable,” said Miguel, who said he wanted his No. 38 jersey from Thursday as a souvenir.

He allowed three hits, no one walked and hit eight hits.

The beginning of the citizens Patrick Corbin (0-1), on the hill because 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasbourg Coming back from surgery, he gave up two runs in four plus innings.

The highlight of Miguel’s night? This came up with the runners in the corners with one in the third inning and Washington Juan Soto And the Nelson Cruz coming. Megill hit Soto’s swing at 98 mph, then had Cruz swing on a 2-0 change.

Here’s how Miguel described his strategy there: “Feed the strike zone. In ways, let them out themselves.”

Soto produced March of Washington with his 99th career run, shot from the second floor Trevor May In the sixth.

“Nothing surprises me when it comes to hitting him,” said Nationals coach Dave Martinez.

Soto is one of the only remnants of Team Washington three years ago. General Manager Mike Rizzo tore down the roster at the trade deadline last July in the midst of a second-straight spot at last place NL East.

There was the occasional “Let’s Go Mets!” Hymns are announced from the crowd at 35.052 and the temperature is around 50 degrees.

Alonso’s night

Alonso was hit by a savior Mason Thompson At nine he immediately extended it to his mouth, but then said, “All right. Just a cleft lip. That is. I got all my teeth. No concussion.”

Said Showalter: “Someone said, ‘He’s going to have sexy lips for a few days….I’m not happy about that.'”

Showalter said there was some emotion in the dugout after the ball hit Alonso; James McCann It was bombed twice earlier – once by Corbin with loaded bases and again Andres Machado.

“I’m not going to go into intentions,” Showalter said.

Alonso also had a two-stroke and was sent off at home while trying to score from first base on an Eduardo Escobar double in fourth. Alonso immediately put his hands over his ears to indicate that he wanted to challenge the response. Showalter requested one but lost, a ruling announced to the public by a referee under new policy this season.

this and that

Showalter with his fifth major league team as captain, including the Yankees from 1992-1995 and, most recently, the Orioles from 2010-18. … the Mets are 40-21 best in the Major League on opening day – despite losing their first eight games. …DH Nelson Cruz went 0 for 4 on his debut on the Nationals.

coach room

Mets: OF Brandon Nemo (Stiff neck) He sat up.

Citizens: Strasbourg He was placed on IL for 10 days as he continues to come back from thoracic outlet surgery. … RHP Will Harris, who underwent surgery to clean up scar tissue in his right pectoral muscle last week, underwent 60 days of IL. … INF Ayer Adrianza (Left calf strained) I went for 10 days IL.

next one

Max is a three-time NL Cy Young winner Scherzer will make his debut with the Mets FRIDAY – It will be his return to Nationals Park after introducing him to Washington for 6 1/2 seasons. start Washington Josiah Graywhich was acquired in the trade that sent Scherzer to the Dodgers last July.

