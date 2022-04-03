Mets trade Miguel Castro to the Yankees for Julie Rodriguez

Mets traded Miguel Castro to the Yankees Julie RodriguezAnd the According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post,. As MLBTR’s Steve Adams noted, Rodriguez has been signed as a free agent this off-season and is therefore ineligible to trade before June 15 without his consent. He and his agent gave that consent in exchange for a $500,000 assignment bonus, which would be paid by the Mets as part of this deal. (Twitter links) Rodriguez represents Daniel Zio of Los Angeles Sports Management.

As for the Mets, they’ve been very crowded, they’ve upgraded their lineup with the likes Starling MartAnd the Mark Kanha And the Eduardo Escobar. They also added Max Scherzer And the Chris Bassett to take turns and Adam Ottavino for their bull. However, the only area on the list that was not really addressed was the relief of the left hand. With Aaron Loeb Joining the Angels, the only southern paws on the list were candidates to start the rotation. The club gave minor league deals to veterans like Chasin Sharif And the Alex Claudiobut they clearly view Rodriguez as a meaningful upgrade, based on the fact that they were willing to give up Castro to get him.

After two seasons with the Phillies in 2016 and 2017, Rodriguez headed abroad for a stint with the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball. After two solid seasons in Japan, Rodriguez was able to return to North America via a two-year deal from Rangers. In the abbreviated 2020 season, he put together an ERA of 2.13 over 12 2/3 innings. Things seemed to go in the wrong direction last year, as his ERA jumped to 5.93 in July. However, the Yankees seemed to think that this was a small sample, as they got it as part of Joey Gallo Commerce. He fared much better after the trade-off, with a 2.84 ERA in 19 rounds in striped lines. At the end of the season, the club rejected his $3 million option in favor of a $500k buyout, but quickly re-signed him for a $2 million salary, saving $500k. With this trade and the waiver bonus, Rodriguez regained that difference.

The Americans obviously felt they had enough left to break up with Rodriguez, given the existence Andy Peralta And the Lucas Luteggalong with the nearest Aroldis Chapman. For their part, they receive Miguel CastroSincerely, Ayman. Despite being only 27 years old, he has appeared in part of seven MLB seasons so far in his career, spending time with the Blue Jays, Rockies, Orioles and Mets. Those first two seasons were a bit shaky, which isn’t surprising considering Castro was only 20 and 21 years old during that time. However, over the past five seasons, he has proven himself as a good savior in the league. Since the start of the 2017 season, he has thrown 321 runs with an ERA of 3.93. His strike rate was only 14.6% during 2017-2018, but it has jumped to 25.2% over the past three campaigns. Walking has been a concern, with an annual average of 10-15% in each of the past five seasons. He and the Mets agreed to a $2.62 million salary for this season, his final judging year before hitting free agency at the end of this year. He’ll get into a mini-game spearheaded by Chapman, Jonathan LuizigaAnd the Chad Green And the Clay Holmes.