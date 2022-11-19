November 19, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Mets trade for Eliezer Hernandez, Jeff Brigham from the Marlins

Emet 2 hours ago 2 min read
Mets trade for Eliezer Hernandez, Jeff Brigham from the Marlins

Hernandez, 27, started 10 games and came out of the bullpen for 10 more for Miami last season, his fifth as a Majors. While his overall numbers — 3-6 with a 6.35 ERA, along with 60 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched — don’t appear off the page, Hernandez fills an obvious need for the Mets now that replacement Trevor Williams is free agency in search of a more consistent starting role. . New York needs someone to replace Williams as a pitcher capable of starting, resting shortstop, playing long relief or even providing shortstop relief if needed. Hernandez fits that bill.

Brigham became a Mets championship prospect after producing a 3.38 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 innings over 16 relief games in 2022. The 30-year-old has pitched four seasons in the major leagues, topping in the mid-to-high 90s but has struggled with various injuries in his career. arm all the way.

Brigham joins a host of high-octane weapons the Mets have acquired in recent weeks, including waiver claims for Tyler Saucedo, Stephen Ridings and William Woods. He’ll be competing with these three and more for a spring training job.

The Marilyn family had Hernandez and Brigham on set on Tuesday, prompting them to scout deals for both of them.

To get the duo from a division rival, the Mets dumped Sanchez, 22, who was not among the players. Top 30 prospect By MLB Pipeline. The 6-foot-6 right hand had a 3.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched over 17 games (seven starts) at Single-A and High-A in 2022.

See also  College Football Playoffs: Welcome to the College Football Playoff, UCLA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Chiefs-Chargers final injury report: Mikul Hardiman case considered ‘short-lived’ for now

18 hours ago Emet
5 min read

Qatar bans the sale of beer in World Cup stadiums

1 day ago Emet
3 min read

The Bills-Browns game Sunday moved to Detroit, and fans received refunds for tickets purchased through the Bills or Ticketmaster.

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

3 min read

New FTX boss says crypto group will continue to reorganize or sell

1 hour ago Izer
5 min read

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and her fans for the sales debacle

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

Artemis 1’s Orion capsule is still on track for a flyby of the Moon on Monday

2 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Mets trade for Eliezer Hernandez, Jeff Brigham from the Marlins

2 hours ago Emet