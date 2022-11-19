Mets trade for Eliezer Hernandez, Jeff Brigham from the Marlins

Hernandez, 27, started 10 games and came out of the bullpen for 10 more for Miami last season, his fifth as a Majors. While his overall numbers — 3-6 with a 6.35 ERA, along with 60 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched — don’t appear off the page, Hernandez fills an obvious need for the Mets now that replacement Trevor Williams is free agency in search of a more consistent starting role. . New York needs someone to replace Williams as a pitcher capable of starting, resting shortstop, playing long relief or even providing shortstop relief if needed. Hernandez fits that bill.
Brigham became a Mets championship prospect after producing a 3.38 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 innings over 16 relief games in 2022. The 30-year-old has pitched four seasons in the major leagues, topping in the mid-to-high 90s but has struggled with various injuries in his career. arm all the way.
Brigham joins a host of high-octane weapons the Mets have acquired in recent weeks, including waiver claims for Tyler Saucedo, Stephen Ridings and William Woods. He’ll be competing with these three and more for a spring training job.
The Marilyn family had Hernandez and Brigham on set on Tuesday, prompting them to scout deals for both of them.
To get the duo from a division rival, the Mets dumped Sanchez, 22, who was not among the players. Top 30 prospect By MLB Pipeline. The 6-foot-6 right hand had a 3.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched over 17 games (seven starts) at Single-A and High-A in 2022.
More Stories
Chiefs-Chargers final injury report: Mikul Hardiman case considered ‘short-lived’ for now
Qatar bans the sale of beer in World Cup stadiums
The Bills-Browns game Sunday moved to Detroit, and fans received refunds for tickets purchased through the Bills or Ticketmaster.