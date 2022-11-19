Mets trade for Eliezer Hernandez, Jeff Brigham from the Marlins

Hernandez, 27, started 10 games and came out of the bullpen for 10 more for Miami last season, his fifth as a Majors. While his overall numbers — 3-6 with a 6.35 ERA, along with 60 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched — don’t appear off the page, Hernandez fills an obvious need for the Mets now that replacement Trevor Williams is free agency in search of a more consistent starting role. . New York needs someone to replace Williams as a pitcher capable of starting, resting shortstop, playing long relief or even providing shortstop relief if needed. Hernandez fits that bill.