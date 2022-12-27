December 27, 2022

Mets deal probability drops to “55%”

Emet 29 mins ago 2 min read

Could Carlos Correa be on the verge of a second deal falling apart this off-season?

Premier free agent agreement with the New York Mets Doubt appears on MondayMike Puma of the New York Post reported that a source put the “55% chance that the two sides will find common ground”. Obviously, this is a sharp drop in odds from The apparently tangible contract is for 12 years and is worth $315 million that was reported last week.

At issue for the Mets is the condition of Correa’s surgically reconstructed ankle, which caused the San Francisco Giants to abruptly cancel their deal with Correa last week. giants She took a PR hit Once the Mets swooped in, but now it looks like San Francisco might be on to something.

The negotiations were between the Mets and Scott Boras, Korea’s agent Paused over the weekendBut Puma’s report on Monday made the halt seem like more than a Christmas formality. Both sides are under some pressure to accomplish something together, as the Correa kidnappers get off the plate and the Mets are determined to make a splash with at least one other big name.

mets has it Address their employees This off season added Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga after losing Jacob deGrom, but they didn’t add significantly to the squad. If they can’t make it to Korea, they will need to turn their attention to the commercial market to get the bat effect they desire.

Thumbnail via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images

