Method of running water sailing time in the past three hours – The Hollywood Reporter

Be prepared for a long soak.

James Cameron‘s symbol picture: water road It has a runtime befitting a 13-year wait for the sequel, around three hours and 10 minutes, sources say The Hollywood Reporter.

Avatar 2 Hope to join the elite club of longtime Hollywood columns that have had huge success in theaters, including Avengers: Endgame (three hours and two minutes) and Cameron Titanic (Three hours and 14 minutes). The two films are ranked second and third, respectively, on Comscore’s list of the highest-grossing films of all time worldwide office boxnot adjusted for inflation.

Originally from Cameron symbol picture, released in December 2009, remains No. 1 all these subsequent years. This movie was about 29 minutes shorter than the sequel, or 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, films have gotten longer, with many depictions of Hollywood action lasting 2 hours and 30 minutes, which, by conventional standards, is long. (One exception was Sony’s box office fanfare Spider-Man: There is no room for homewhich went under the wire immediately after 2 hours and 28 minutes).

This trend will continue throughout the rest of the year. december tent Babylonof Paramount and director Damien Chazelle, works for at least three hours, insiders say THR. Marvel and Disney Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhich opens on November 11, is 2 hours and 41 minutes. Matt Reeves“ Batmanreleased earlier this year, lasted two hours and 55 minutes.

Movie running time includes credits, which can take up to 10 minutes.

Twentieth century and Disney, home water roadThe official runtime for the sequel has yet to be released, but the length of the film started leaking out once it received an official rating. (In the United States, the film is rated PG-13.) Some theaters inadvertently listed showtime on their websites when posting the rating.

Disney, which inherited symbol picture franchise franchise upon purchase of 20th Century Fox, declined to comment.

in early september, Cameron set off from New Zealand at D23 To view half a dozen scenes from water roadwhich was also produced by the director along with his longtime partner Lightstorm John Landau. Stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang were personally at the conference. Lots of footage showed Cameron’s immersive underwater work.

Soon after D23, Disney and the 20th Century released a file Modified version of the first symbol picture In order to attract audiences to the sequel. The remake grossed over $76 million at the global box office, bringing the current film’s gross to over $2.92 billion.

water method Once again focusing on the Neytiri character of Sully and Saldana in Nighty. The game picks up a decade after the original and follows their family, with additional stars, including newcomers Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: Water Road Opens in North America December 16 UTC.