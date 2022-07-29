Meteor showers in July: when and how to watch

Meteorites, which tend to number from 10 to 20 per hour and fly quickly 25 miles (41 kilometers) per second is most visible between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. in all time zones when the fainter constellation Aquarius the Water Bearer—the shower’s radiant point—is highest in the sky, according to EarthSky . About 5% to 10% of Delta Aquariid meteors leave stationary, glowing droplets and trails of ionized gas that remain for a second or two after the meteor passes.

If you go out 30 minutes before you shower, your eyes can adjust to the dark, according to NASA . For those in the Southern Hemisphere, the radiation is closer to the top; People in the northern hemisphere should look at the southern part of the sky. You do not need to use a telescope. For a perfect view, NASA suggested finding an area away from artificial light and lying on your back, observing as much of the sky as possible.

How to watch Alpha Capricorn meteor

After the Delta Aquariids peak, the peak will be the Alpha Capricornids meteor showers, which occur on Saturday and Sunday while the moon is only 5% full, according to the American Meteor Society

This shower is not very powerful and rarely emits more than five meteors per hour, according to the community. However, Alpha Capricornids tend to produce bright fireballs during their peak and can be seen well by people on both sides of the equator.

Other space events this year

According to EarthSky, there are more meteor showers you can catch during the remainder of 2022. 2022 meteor shower guide

August 13: Perseids

October 9: Draconids

October 21: Orionids

November 5: South Taurids

November 12: North of Torres

November 18: Leonids

December 14: Geminids

December 22: Ursids

You’ll also be able to see five more full moons in 2022, according to Old farmer’s calendar

August 11: Sturgeon Moon

September 10: Harvest Moon

October 9: Hunter’s Moon

November 8: Beaver Moon

December 7: Cold Moon

There will be another total lunar eclipse and a partial solar eclipse in 2022, according to the old farmer’s calendar. A partial solar eclipse on October 25 will be visible to people in Greenland, Iceland, Europe, northeastern Africa, the Middle East, western Asia, India and western China.

The total lunar eclipse on November 8 can be seen in Asia, Australia, the Pacific, South America and North America between 3:01 a.m. ET and 8:58 a.m. ET. But for people in eastern North America, the moon will be setting during that time.

Wear appropriate eclipse glasses to view a solar eclipse safely, as sunlight can damage the eyes.