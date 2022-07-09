July 9, 2022

Metallica duet tik tok duet on Stranger Things Eddie Monson scene

Talk about some minerals that melt the face!

Metallica It was a scandalous reaction to ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 FinalAnd fans love her on social media.

On Friday, the heavy metal band — whose albums dominated the charts in the ’80s — gave “Stranger Things” fans something to beat on TikTok.

Metallica members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo posted a video on TikTok rocking a “Master of Puppets” scene with the caption “Eddie, this is for you!”

If that wasn’t enough on its own, the band was rocking the show’s iconic “Hell Fire Club” shirts while lashing out.

Since the video was posted on TikTok, it has already reached 2 million views and is close to 1.5 million likes.

While on the show, Eddie Monson (Joseph Quinn) saves the day with an amazing, well-produced song and a crush of the critically acclaimed song.

Metallica’s song “Master of Puppets” took #1 on the iTunes Rock chart and #42 overall on the US chart.
Courtesy of Netflix

It looks like Metallica has done just that with the duo TikTok.

It was something the world didn’t know it needed but so much appreciated.

One can only hope so Kate Bush The lawsuit follows.

(LR) bass guitarist Cliff Burton (1962-1986), bassist Kirk Hammett, drummer Lars Ulrich and vocals, bassist James Hetfield poses for a photo in the studio during the Damage, Inc. tour.
Metallica is a Los Angeles-based band formed in 1981 by lead singer/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich.
Getty Images

Although the band never left the public eye and still sells arenas around the world, their song “Master of Puppets” from the 1986 album of the same name got a new lease on life with the younger generation. top iTunes Rock Charts In first place last week.

The album itself is a six-time platinum record, most recently in 2003.

