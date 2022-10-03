Metal bands are coming later, Fitbit, and more

In addition to 7 and 7 ProAn announcement for the Pixel Watch leaked today with a look at the features Google plans to focus on with its inaugural Wear OS 3 wearable.

Post by SnoopyTech on TwitterIt starts with a side view that provides a good look at how thick the Pixel Watch is. This is followed by shots of the rotating crown, the frame with the screen actually on compared to a similar pan in design video. The “Sleek Design” is the first support column available in “3 finishes”. We know this is matte black, silver and gold.

The disclaimer reveals “metal bands are coming this winter.” 9to5Google Previously mentioned Milano bracelet and bracelet are in development. Speaking of bands, we get a better look at one of the leather belts, which Active and Woven should join at launch.

Heart Rate Tracking comes next with a graph in the Fitbit app/experience, while we see a notification to hit your ‘Active Zone Minutes’ goal. The “Get directions” option displays Maps for Wear OS, while another disclaimer states that “Google Pixel Watch and paired phone must use the same carrier network,” which is standard behavior for a cellular smartwatch.

“Check out” is the Google Wallet, while there are calls from your wrist and “Hey Google” assistant commands to control your smart home.

The Final tagline From the leaked Pixel Watch ad, “Help by Google” and “Health by Fitbit”.

More on Pixel Watch:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: