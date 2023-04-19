Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, is in for his next round of layoffs

Meta conducted its second round of mass layoffs in the past six months on Wednesday, ahead of another set of layoffs planned for May.

The layoffs are a major cause for concern among Meta’s remaining employees, who should hear directly from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company’s Q&A scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. PT.

“You have broken the morale and confidence in leadership of many high-performers who work so hard. Why should we stay in Metta?” reads one of the most common employee questions submitted on the company’s internal message board earlier today. Vox viewed a list of questions and spoke to several Meta employees who described ongoing dread over more layoffs to come.

As of Wednesday morning, other popular questions on the message board included, “Will there be more layoffs?” and “Did we ‘cut deep’ this time?”

The layoffs began early Wednesday morning and affected a wide range of technical teams including those that work on Facebook, Instagram, Reality Labs and WhatsApp, according to an internal memo posted on a staff message board on Tuesday evening. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the memo sent Tuesday evening announcing the layoffs, but declined to comment further. One source said the cuts could be in the range of 4,000 jobs.

“This will be a difficult time as we say goodbye to friends and colleagues who have contributed so much to Meta,” said Lori Goller, Mita’s chief of staff, in the memo.

Meta employees in North America were to be notified via email between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. PT Wednesday morning, according to Goler’s note. Outside of North America, timelines will vary from country to country, and some countries will not be affected.

Meta is also asking employees in North America, whose jobs allow them, to work from home on Wednesday to give people “space to process the news.”

The layoffs come after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March that the company would cut another 10,000 jobs in the coming months, after already cutting 11,000 jobs in November. Zuckerberg previously said Cuts in April will affect technology divisions, while another round of cutbacks planned for May will hit the business side of the company. At the end of last year, Meta, which is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, was there 86,000 employees.

Sources spoke with Vox on condition of anonymity due to concern about the professional ramifications.

Meta’s ongoing layoffs are part of Zuckerberg’s plans for a “year of efficiency” in 2023. The layoffs are a reminder that after nearly two decades of nearly continuous growth, big tech companies like Meta are now going through an intense period of cutbacks and belt-tightening. Silicon Valley as a whole is going through an economic downturn that has fundamentally changed what was once considered a free-spending work culture. long gone Are the days of unlimited perks, travel and constant employment. And in the past year, nearly every major tech company has been laid off. The Meta was particularly sore, as the company released the cuts in waves.

Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post last month. “Over the next two months, corporate leaders will announce restructuring plans that focus on flattening our organizations, canceling lower-priority projects, and reducing our staffing rates.”

While the stock market responded well to Meta’s layoffs last year, employee morale suffered. Vox reported in January that internal employee surveys of optimism and confidence in leadership in the company were the lowest they have been in recent memory. Several sources described the work in limbo over the past few months and that it was difficult to get any work done.

“I think people are tired of all this and they’re ignoring this now,” said one Meta employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity. They added that “it’s so stressful to keep worrying when you can’t do anything about it.”

The next round of Meta cuts shows that this isn’t the end of tech layoffs — it’s just the beginning of the next wave.

Update, April 19, 6:20 PM ET: This story was originally published on April 18 and has been updated several times, most recently with more details about employee reactions to the layoffs.