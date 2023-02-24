February 24, 2023

Meta introduces new language model amidst Big Tech’s AI push

Feb. 24 (Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc (METAO) said on Friday it is launching a new AI-based large language model aimed at the research community, becoming the latest company to join the artificial intelligence race.

The battle for control of the field of AI technology, which until recently was in the background, kicked off late last year with the launch of the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT software, emboldening tech behemoths from Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) to China’s Baidu. (9888. HK), to create their own show.

Meta LLaMA, short for Large Language Model Meta AI, will be available under a noncommercial license to researchers, government entities, civil society, and academia. Blog.

The Company will provide the underlying code for users to modify the form and use it in search-related use cases. The model, which Meta said required “significantly less” computing power, was trained in 20 languages ​​with an emphasis on those with Latin and Cyrillic alphabets.

“Today’s Meta announcement appears to be a step in testing their generative AI capabilities so they can implement them into their products in the future,” said Jill Luria, senior software analyst at DA Davidson.

“Generative AI is a new application of AI that Meta has less experience with, but is clearly important to the future of their business.”

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a bright spot for investments in the tech industry, whose slow growth has led to widespread layoffs and trimmed experimental bets. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Baidu, and Alphabet’s Google are integrating their advanced AI language engines into more mass products like search.

Meta released in May last year a large language model OPT-175B, also intended for researchers, that formed the basis for a new iteration of the BlenderBot chatbot.

It later launched a model called Galactica, which it said could write science articles and solve math problems, but its demo was later withdrawn because it repeatedly produced seemingly authoritative content.

