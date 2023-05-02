Met Gala costumes: Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian – what would Karl have thought?

What was Carl thinking? Watching the stream of Lagerfeld-a-likes climb the steps of the Met on Monday night in black-and-white, it was hard not to wonder.

Yes, the dress code was dictated to the evening “in honor of Karl”, the evening itself in honor of the opening of the Fashion Institute exhibition dedicated to the designer’s work. Yes, Mr. Lagerfeld has made himself into a caricature, with his uniform of black jeans, white turtleneck, black blazer, fingerless gloves, black silk ties and black shades. And yes, the party itself often looks like a high-fashion fancy dress, with guests trying to outdo each other in attention-grabbing lotteries.

But Mr. Lagerfeld, who has attended the ceremony seven times and was a co-host once, in 2005 when the topic was Chanel, was also a man who didn’t have a truck with looking back, once declaring, “I don’t want to see all those old dresses” when asked. for a previous retrospective of his work. And this was a party full of old dresses. (A positive change, for once, from whatever happened in the past.)

Vintage was everywhere: a 1988 mint green Chanel on Penélope Cruz, co-host, and a white Chanel Princess dress from 1992 on Dua Lipa, another co-host; a 1993 Chanel dress on Margot Robbie and a 2010 pink and silver Chanel dress on Naomi Campbell; Nicole Kidman even recreated the feathered Chanel outfit she wore in a 2004 ad campaign for the brand. Chloe is also vintage: a redesigned violin dress, originally designed by Mr. Lagerfeld in 1983, on Olivia Wilde and a redesigned shower dress from the same collection, revived for Vanessa Kirby.