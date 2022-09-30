Met Gala 2023 theme revealed

written by Oscar Holland, CNN contributors Samantha Tse

The late Karl Lagerfeld. organizers Annual Met Gala one of the biggest fashion nights, has announced next year’s theme: Celebrating the Business ofThe late Karl Lagerfeld.

Scheduled, as usual, on the first Monday in May, the star-studded fundraiser will invite attendees to honor the work of the German designer who Die In 2019 he is 85 years old.

The theme of the ceremony coincides with a major exhibition at the Metropolitan Institute of Artistic Fashion entitled “Karl Lagerfeld: The Beauty Line”. In a press release, The Met said the exhibition will bring together about 150 designs that “explore the designer’s stylistic language.”

Items on display will include creations from Lagerfeld’s time as creative director of Fendi, Chloe and Chanel, as well as pieces from his stints at Balmain and Bateau and designs from his namesake brand.

The invite-only feature, which is usually expensive up $30,000 per person to attend, is a major source of funding for the Fashion Institute. Under the guidance of Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, it was uploaded 15 million dollars In 2019, according to the New York Times.

The annual fundraiser is among the most talked about red carpet events this year. attributed to him: James Devani / JC Images / Getty Images

Lagerfeld was a prolific painter, and most items on display will be accompanied by corresponding drawings. The institute’s director, Andrew Bolton, said he was inspired to hear Lagerfeld’s design assistants — or “the hands hidden behind Karl’s brilliance,” as he put it — salute at a memorial service.

“I was fascinated by how they communicated (with Lagerfeld), which was done with the drawings,” Bolton told CNN shortly after the announcement.

“Every design in his life was a sketch…and when I saw the sketches, I thought, ‘This is so charming, so eccentric, so impressionistic.'” “But what I didn’t realize was that it had really accurate information – about the shoulder line or the length of the sleeve. And (his crew) they knew exactly what that line or the point meant, and they could decode it.”

Bolton, who also writes a companion book, said the late designer “would have hated the retrospective exhibition” but that the exhibition would be more like an “essay” on his work.

Although the Met Gala dates back to 1948, the idea of ​​focusing on an accompanying exhibition only emerged in the 1970s. Recent topics have included “China: Through the Looking Glass” in 2015 and “Camp: Notes on Fashion” four years later. Individual designers have been in the spotlight in the past, with themes of the past year including Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Gianni Versace and most recently Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo.

Kim Kardashian, pictured with Pete Davidson, caused a stir at last year’s Met Gala by choosing a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe. attributed to him: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

With the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic that forced the organizers to do so a program The last two events within less than eight months of each other, the last of the festival parties were variations on the theme of American fashion: this year” Gilded glitter and white tie And in 2021, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Next year’s Lagerfeld Gallery will be open to the public from early May through mid-July. The party’s co-chairs, which included last year’s Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, have yet to be announced.

Top photo: A photo of Karl Lagerfeld with Blake Lively at the 2011 gala, titled “Alexander McQueen: The Beauty of Savage.”