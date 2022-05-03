Met Gala 2022 live: Sebastian Stan, Kim Kardashian and more hit the red carpet for a Gilded Glamor theme

The red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala was filled with gilded glamor as guests attended the most anticipated fashion event of the year.
From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian Best dressed He surprised the Met Gala stars with vintage dresses and multiple costume changes.
The theme for the evening Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Part Two of the Costume Institute exhibition, which opened on September 18. The first part of the show reflected on last year’s Met Gala theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was a celebration of all things American fashion.
Last year, the Met Gala was held on September 13, and the year before, it was canceled due to the pandemic. Normally, around 600 celebrities are invited to celebrate the catchy event on their social calendars, but this year and last, the numbers were closer to 400.
According to tradition, the guest list for this year’s event has been carefully chaired Vogue Anna Wintour, who has run the party since 1995. It was announced earlier this year that the 2022 hosts would include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who served as official co-chairs for the night.
Social media users praised a reporter at the Met Gala for “outstanding” over celebrities on the Met Gala red carpet.
Genesis Suero, news anchor for the Spanish-speaking station Telemundo, wore a dress by New York-based designer Lucia Rodriguez to the event.
People defended the look of the former Miss New York USA, with one user writing: “Queen, you are amazing and you look better than 99 percent of the celebrities out there.”
Another said: Who is she?! I got it! Unsung hero of the Met Gala, Disney princess”.
Emma Stone returned a dress from her 2020 wedding to the Met Gala.
According to the United States Vogue magazineThe actress wore a Louis Vuitton dress to her September 2020 wedding.
“Emma Stone’s dress is actually a special piece she wore to her wedding that had never been seen in public before,” the magazine said in a tweet.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appeared on the red carpet for the first time since their lavish April wedding at the Met Gala last night.
Beckham and Peltz, who married April 9 at the Peltz family’s Florida home, said the first few weeks of married life were “absolutely fun” and it felt like they were “on a date to play forever.”
The couple wore Valentino, with Beckham in a cream suit and Peltz in a shimmering pink dress.
“I usually wear a regular black suit. But this time I went (in) a see-through shirt and a cream suit. Pier Paolo always kills it,” Beckham said. Vogue magazine.
Of her outfit, Peltz said, “I’m so proud. Every time I put on one of his dresses I feel so happy. You feel like a princess in them.”
Social media users love the signature pink look of Sebastian Stan and Glenn Close from the Met Gala.
Both looks were designed by Pier Paolo Piccioli for Valentino and have since spawned several memes, including:
In case you missed it, here are the best dressed female stars on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.
From Blake Lively’s Statue of Liberty’s Liberty Gown-inspired dress, to Glenn Close’s all-pink look, Billie Eilish BridgetonIn an off-white Gucci gown, the celebs brought their A-games to this year’s Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian says she was “honored” to wear a Marilyn Monroe JFK gown at the Met Gala.
The reality star also revealed that she lost 16 pounds in less than a month to fit the dress that Ripley loaned her, believe it or not! Museum.
Monroe wore the iconic dress during her performance at the Happy Birthday of United States President John F. Kennedy in 1962.
In an Instagram post, Kardashian said, “I am honored to wear the iconic 1962 dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing President John F. Kennedy’s Happy Birthday song. It’s a stunning bodycon dress embellished with over 6000 crystals hand-stitched by fashion designer Jean Louis.”
“Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to showcase this spirited piece of fashion history for the first time since it was worn by the late Marilyn Monroe. I am forever grateful for this moment.”
Gwen Stefani says she did her own makeup for the 2022 Met Gala after the makeup artist had an emergency.
The Don’t Speak singer wore a neon green dress by Vera Wang, who previously designed her wedding dress to country singer Blake Shelton.
Stephanie said while walking the red carpet Vogue magazine Co-host La La Anthony on the livestream was supposed to work with a new makeup artist, but had to leave due to an emergency.
“I had so much fun doing that day and it was stressful too but in a good way,” she said of her handmade makeup. “I was like, ‘Okay, I get that. “
Lizzo wears a Tom Brown dress as she plays a $55,000 instrument.
The singer walked the red carpet at the Met Gala wearing a hand-embroidered gold gown that took 22,000 hours to make. Lizzo’s dress was paired with her favorite accessory: the flute.
Nicki Minaj has a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Met Gala.
The rapper’s look, designed by Burberry Riccardo Tisci, was distinguished by a black ball gown with feathers, a large black belt and leather pants. Minaj completed the look with a baseball cap.
During a live broadcast on the red carpet, Minaj told Anthony that the strapless dress kept falling off because the bra inside didn’t fit properly.
Frederick Robertson was mistakenly identified as Jared Leto on the red carpet at the Met Gala.
Robertson, editor-in-chief of the magazine the boy magazine, she arrived at the 2022 Met Gala wearing a spiky silver outfit by Iris Van Herpen, which was paired with a bleached blonde hairdo and back.
to me Vanity FairGetty Images incorrectly identified Robertson as Leto – a mistake then repeated by both viewers and reporters.
