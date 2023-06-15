Merry Menagerie, Tower of Terror falls, Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll, and more returning for Walt Disney World Holidays 2023

In addition to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas and the EPCOT International Holiday Festival, several holiday specials are returning to Walt Disney World in 2023.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests will be able to enjoy the Merry Menagerie, which features dolls carved by artisans from winter animals.

The Twilight Zone’s Tower of Terror will be lit up again this year.

Woody, Jessie and Buzz will make holiday accessories at Toy Story Land.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will also host the first-ever fixed-ticket Disney Jollywood Nights event.

The Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll is back, complete with snow falling downtown.

Santa Claus will also appear at all four Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs, and the Disney Water Park where he will be dressed in tropical beachwear.

For the latest Disney Parks news and information, tune in to WDW News Today on TwitterAnd FacebookAnd Instagram.