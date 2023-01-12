January 12, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Mercenaries Lament: Silver Wolf and Seven Stars of the Maiden announced for PS4, Switch

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read

Raidon Japan she has announce RPG strategy Mercenary’s Lament: Ginrou to Miko o Mawaru Nanatsu Boshi (Mercenary’s Lament: Silver Wolf and Seven Star Maiden). will be fired to Switch on February 9 in Japan for 2,200 yen, followed by Playstation 4 Later.

Mercenary’s Lament: Ginrou to Miko o Mawaru Nanatsu Boshi It is the seventh entry in Mercenary saga It adopts the systems and skills of previous entries, while adding quality of life improvements and new items.

Here is a summary of the game’s story:

Several years have passed since a mysterious epidemic suddenly struck the continent. Plague victims became moving corpses – zombies – that attacked people, and mercenaries fighting for a living spent their days doing the dirty work of exterminating them.

One day, the leader of the Silver Wolf Corporation, Johann, encounters a man who calls himself the Grim Reaper. While Johan narrowly escaped the Grim Reaper’s blade, he was left with an ominous prophecy – “After 100 days, when the Omen will be at its strongest, inevitable death will arrive.”

After driving the Grim Reaper away, a young girl appears before Johan. It was said that the Virgin was able to use the Miracle Arts to heal those who had fallen victim to the plague. Was the Grim Reaper just a nightmare that Johan had after falling into the plague…?

Johann’s meeting with the Virgin showed him the light. And so Johan and his companions become the first caravan and travel around the kingdom – one plagued by pestilence – to meet its deadly fate…

View the first screenshots in the gallery.

See also  Alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype appears on reddit

screenshots

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Watch the 2024 Nissan GT-R debut here at 8 PM EST; Will it be the last or the all-new?

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

The Xbox and Bethesda event is coming later this month

17 hours ago Ayhan
1 min read

Tales of Symphonia Remastered movie

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

Index – Foreign – The United States has the possibility of using nuclear weapons

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Stocks, data, earnings and news

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Watch Colin Farrell movie for free – Rolling Stone

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

NASA opens the hatch of the Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft (photo)

1 hour ago Izer