Mercedes-AMG SL63 in Arrowhead Silver inspired by Formula 1

Mercedes-AMG Unveiling a special edition SL63 It says we are supposed to celebrate the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Dubbed the ‘Motorsport Collectors’ Edition’, the silver-tone SL Silver Arrows sports car draws inspiration from the W13 E Performance race car that brought Mercedes third place last season.

The special edition will be very limited, as Mercedes-AMG only plans to produce 100 units globally.

Mercedes-AMG is breaking out the silver paint buckets for a very limited edition SL63 Roadster Special Edition called the ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition’. Mercedes-AMG plans to run just 100 units globally of the roadster, which takes inspiration from the 2022 W13 E Performance Formula 1 car, driven by British duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

After two seasons of black paint, the company returned to the historic Silver Arrows livery. The 2022 season saw the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team struggle to live up to the same levels of success it has been accustomed to in recent years. He managed a third-place finish, with enough points to finish ahead of fourth-placed Alpine and nearly enough points to secure second-place Ferrari.

Much like the racing cars that inspired it, the limited-edition car features a two-tone paint job, graduating from high-tech silver metallic to glossy black metallic at the rear of the car. The SL63 also featured Petronas Blue accents along the front apron, side panels, and rear diffuser. As a special touch, Mercedes-AMG has added a Mercedes star pattern to the rear of the car in a nod to the Formula 1 car’s hood.

AMG added an aerodynamics package that spiced up the car’s appearance, giving it larger slits on the front and rear apron, a larger rear diffuser, and a reworked lower body for improved aerodynamics. The AMG Night package adds gloss black to the front splitter, side sills, mirror caps and rear diffuser decorative trim. The twin AMG Night Package II adds black chrome typography and the Mercedes star at the rear, along with a radiator grille.

Mercedes hasn’t released pricing info, but fun fact: AMG’s custom interior car cover comes with every car. That should allay any fears of overpricing.