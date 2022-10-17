October 17, 2022

Melvin Gordon will shock chargers

Emet 35 mins ago 2 min read
Monday night clash between Denver Broncos And the Los Angeles Chargers It will help tell the story of how the runner-up in the West was won. If you are looking for props, young pilgrim will accommodate you. over here Three players on BetMGM The ones I love about tonight’s game:

Melvin Gordon over 14.5 yards (-110)

Gordon’s troubled troubles put him in the home of Nathaniel Hackett. Jafonte WilliamsEnd of season injury Take it out. Former Chargers playing backwards played season-highs with 56% of offensive picks last week, leading to a season higher in touches (18) and receiving yards (49). In games in which Gordon has played at least a third of offensive shots this year, he has averaged 30.7 yards in the air. Los Angeles joined forces with the “Running Doesn’t Matter” crowd and applied that philosophy to its defense, ranking 30th in dash yards allowed per game and Twenty-first in receipt.

KJ Humler Over 21.5 receiving yards (-120)

We’re going with a #SqueakyWheelNarrative here, after QB Russell Wilson Humler shrugs wide open to get a touchdown that wins the game against the Indianapolis Colts In Week 5. Humler Didn’t take the loss well. Broncos Offensive Coordinator Justin Otten Male on Friday That “We want KJ to be more involved. He’s got that right to have more opportunities.” The chargers were pretty good against the WR1, while we’ve seen like Justin WatsonAnd the Nico Collins And the Donovan Peoples Jones Peel off the top of their defense like the lid of a loosened pickle jar.

See also  Capitals signs second line position Dylan Strom for a one-year, $3.5 million deal

Karim Jackson More than 5.5 tackles + assists (-155)

As society moves toward a fully automated workforce, the safety of Denver won’t have to worry about job security because it’s already a processing machine. Whether it’s a play or a pass, Jackson there will be. I spent this brace Each of his last four matches And he has a particularly good match against the Chargers, who are obsessed with stick ways and intermediate plays under offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III saw the season’s highest in picks, touches and yards in Week five. (Photo by Cooper Neal/Getty Images)

Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference, teamrankings.com and CBS Sports.

