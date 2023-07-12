Melon quality can be seen without tasting, but not by tapping, but…

According to János Bognar, a member of the Hungarian Melon Growers’ National Association and a farmer from Szédres who has been traveling melons for decades, the dumping begins on July 20.

There are places where they force you to pick the melon in the open because that is what the customer is looking for the most, but this is not lucky because you have to wait until the melon is sweet and juicy.

– said the producer.

Tons of unripe fruits are brought to the market

Most people deal with melons in the Medgyesegyház area, where producers already bring tons of semi-ripe fruit to the wholesale market.

According to János Bognár, this makes customers lose interest in domestic melons, and there is also a lot of theft, and they sell other melons at the Szekszárd market and elsewhere as unauthorized.

Many people are engaged in local melon cultivation in Pax, Sedres, Tengelik, Madina, Kajtaks, Fateh and Nemetkar.

How much do they sell melons for?

A kilo of melon sold by the producer is HUF 500.

When the merchant asks for HUF 600-650, he does not buy from the farmer for five hundred HUF.

Cantaloupe is a Hungarian nation According to More expensive than that.

Cultivation costs have gone up, but despite all the problems, farmers are optimistic because domestic melons are not up to par.

What method do we use to check if we are buying a good melon?

Nephi Compilation Accordingly, the ripeness and quality of a watermelon can be judged without tasting it.

For varieties with striped skin, ripeness is indicated by a pale buttery color (with light streaks).

Don’t infer from the sound it makes when tapped, because the Congo sound doesn’t necessarily indicate its ripeness, but may indicate a given fruit’s high water content.

Badly stored melons are not worth buying. In the case of melons piled in a large pile, the ones below can be damaged, so they start to deteriorate easily.

Melons are not good if they are in the hot sun: because the decomposition process is faster in the fruit heated in the heat, it is not good for preserving the flavors.

Hygiene is important for half-grown watermelons. Peeled and sliced ​​melons should be bought only where the seller has the opportunity to wash his hands, and keep the knife and table clean.