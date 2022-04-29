Melissa McBride The Walking Dead spinoff Jeffrey Dean Morgan Slams Fans – Deadline

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a few words to say to fans who don’t like to hear about her Melissa McBride Exit the planned subview of the walking Dead. Apparently, some of AMC’s most vociferous fans have blamed themselves TWD Superstar Norman Reedus who is set to star in the untitled sub-game.

“Some of you have gone too far,” he wrote on Twitter late Thursday. “Attack Norm for a crap he had nothing to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers on her own. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are none of mine. Norm, who gave you more than anyone else. Just my shit.”

Some of you have gone too far. toxic; Attacking al-Qaeda for foolishness has nothing to do with it? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. Want/need a break. respect that. Included factors that do not belong to anyone. Norm, who gave you more than anyone else. Just different. – Jeffrey Dean Morgan (JDMorgan) April 29, 2022

McBridewho starred as Carol N the walking Dead Since the launch of the series, she was scheduled to appear in the so-called Carol-Daryl Spinoff planned for 2023. She is also set to star Norman Reedus.

Melissa McBride gave life to one of the most interesting, realistic, humane, and popular characters in the world. the walking Dead Universe,” AMC said at the beginning of this week. “Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced show that focuses on the characters of Daryl Dixon and Carol Peltier, which will be filmed and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Moving to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed with this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

Carol-Daryl’s pop-up movie among many walking dead A series currently in progress, including a NYC subset revolving around Negan (Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), as well as a planned anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Fear of walking dead The second part of its seventh season began on April 17.