Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter’s fiancée, has been harassed by fans since his death

In the wake of Aaron CarterAfter the death of his fiancée, some of his fans are making life more difficult for his fiancée Melanie Martin By harassing her…and sometimes personally freaking her out.

Sources linked to Melanie tell TMZ… Since Aaron’s death, going online has been a nightmare for Melanie as she receives a lot of hateful messages from the singer’s supporters.

Constant harassment includes fans wishing for Melanie’s death, while others accuse her of being responsible for it Aaron’s death.

She’s also facing some real-life drama.

Our sources say people were showing up at Aaron’s home in Lancaster, California… where he was found dead in a bathtub. We are told that they come to the property and go straight to the windows of the house or vehicles to look inside, and that freaks out Melanie.

TMZ smashed the story… It was there Police presence outside Aaron’s house earlier this week, while Melanie was picking up some of her things from the house.

We were told Melanie called the police home to keep the peace. Because of all the harassment she had, she wanted to make sure there were no problems while at Aaron’s house.

Our sources say that Melanie was bringing baby items, diapers and clothes for their son, Prince, along with some of her stuff…and now Aaron's fans are accusing her of stealing his belongings, which we're told isn't the case.

It all comes down to Melanie… We’re told she’s scared and now understands the issues Aaron has been living with for years, because the online harassment turned him toward her.