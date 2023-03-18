Melanie Lynskey Reveals Her Husband Jason Ritter Appeared in ‘The Last Of Us’ As ‘A Stunt Person’

Melanie Lynskey has revealed that her husband has secretly appeared in The Last of Us as a stunt person.

The 45-year-old actress made a two-episode guest appearance as Kathleen, the leader of a group of revolutionaries in Kansas City in the series.

Its story ends with a massive shootout as the survivors are attacked by a herd of mustangs. The display name of a terrifying ex-human who has now been infected with a parasitic fungus, and tracks their victims through sound.

But as it turns out, Melanie’s real-life husband is actor Jason One of those clicks was – She even shoots him during a scene in the fifth episode.

According to the actress, it has always been Jason’s “lifelong dream” to be a stunt actor.

Cameo: Melanie Lynskey revealed that her husband Jason Ritter secretly appeared in The Last of Us as a stunt person

Speaking of Jimmy Fallon, she said: ‘He was a resourceful person. Train with exciting people. And he did all these amazing stunts.

“It’s like the dream of his life that he put on makeup and got off the floor and was falling over. I shot him once!

Fallon then shared a photo of the couple backstage, with Ritter in full tap makeup, to which Melanie replied, “So romantic.”

The married actors had previously worked together when Jason appeared as a guest star on Melanie Hollow’s true crime series Candy, in which she starred with Jessica Biel.

Jason is also set to have an unknown guest role on the upcoming season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, which will release its second season next week (March 24).

It comes after Melanie called out model Adrienne Curry for saying her body type was not that of a “post-apocalyptic warlord.”

Adrianne, 40, winner of Season 1 of America’s Next Top Model in 2003, shared a photo of Lynskey from a magazine photoshoot, adding, “Her body says luxury life…not post-apocalyptic warlords.” Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her? Referring to Hamilton’s portrayal of Sarah Connor in The Terminator franchise.

While Adrianne eventually deleted the tweet, Melanie took to Twitter to defend herself.

‘Romantic’: Melanie, 45, appeared in a two-episode guest role as the leader of a group of revolutionaries in Kansas City on the series in which Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) come across this vengeful leader — and even “kill” her husband

Tense: Its story ends in a major firefight, as the survivors are attacked by a herd of clickers, the show name for terrifying ex-humans who now control a parasitic fungus mutated by global warming.

First, she explained to her 167,000 Twitter followers that the photo Adrianne chose wasn’t from The Last of Us, adding that she didn’t need to be “muscular” to be an overlord.

“First – this is a photo from my photoshoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from The Last Of Us on HBO,” Lynskey began.

And I play someone who meticulously planned and executed the overthrow of FEDRA. I’m supposed to be smart, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscular. This is what his followers do.

While Carey deleted the original tweet, she continued her defense to the many people who called her out.

She edited my tweet where I said she had a perfect bezel for a watch that I hadn’t associated with the Warriors. “Actors criticizing the character as personal attacks is amazing,” Carey said.

Curry responded to another fan adding, “I’m not allowed to say that I didn’t find the fictional character believable because of her soft voice, small stature, and curvy frame.” imaginary. Not real.’

She also said in another tweet, “Then Jason Momoa will find my criticism for his portrayal of Aquaman and put me in my shoes with a stern tweet about why he’s the perfect Arthur Curry.”

Action: Melanie’s real-life husband Jason, actor, was one of those flicks — she even shot him during a scene in Episode V

While Carey has continued to defend her since-deleted tweet, Lynskey has opened up in several tweets about why she was so excited to be working on The Last Of Us.

“Other than working with the creative geniuses I respect and admire (Neil and Craig), the thing that got me excited about doing #TheLastOfUs is that my cast suggested the possibility of a future where people start listening to the person’s best ideas, I began.

Not the coolest or toughest person. organizer. The person who knows where everything is. The person who does the planning. Someone who can multitask. She added, “The decisive one.”

Women, especially women in leadership positions, are constantly scrutinized. Her voice is very shrill. Her voice is very calm. She pays a lot of attention to her figure. She does not pay enough attention to her figure. She is very angry. “She’s not angry enough,” Lynskey continued.

I was excited at the idea of ​​playing a woman who, at a desperate and tragic time, jumped into a role she never planned for and no one else planned for, and then she actually did it,” she added.

“I wanted her to look like she should have a notepad on her at all times.” I wanted her to be feminine and soft-spoken, and all the things we’re told are “weak.” Because honestly, that’s what Lenski said.

I understand that some people are angry because I am not the typical actor for this role. This is exciting to me. Other than the moments after event recall, when you feel like you’re already in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations.