January 15, 2023

Mel Brooks reveals all-star cast for 'History of the World, Part 2' – Rolling Stone

Reopen History B(r)ooks

Watch the trailer for the Hulu mini-series that finally introduces the sequel to the 1981 comedy saga

over 40 years old After, after Mel Brooks Presence was to be called an epic comedy in 1981 World History, Part OneAnd movie sequel Finally set for release with a similar all-star band and a loose depiction of historical events.

Unlike its predecessor, which crammed pods into 90 minutes. World History, Part Two It will be a four-night event, starting March 6th Hulu.

Nick KrollAnd Ike BarinholtzAnd Wanda Sykes Brooks led the cast, which also includes Quinta Bronson, Seth Rogen (as Noah, of “The Ark” fame), Zazie Beetz, Dove CameronAnd Kumail Nanjiani, Sarah Silverman, Taika Waititi, and dozens of others are slated to appear over the course of the series.

The new humor of The second part — introduced by Brooks, who co-authored the miniseries — gives a glimpse into some of the historical figures whose story will be parodied: Alexander Graham Bell, Ulysses Grant, Sigmund Freud, Rasputin, Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman, Kublai Khan, and Jesus Christ.

Also joining in the fun are Josh Gad, Johnny Knoxville, Emily Ratajkowski, JB Smoove, Jay Ellis, Danny DeVito, Pamela Adlon…and that’s what’s included in the teaser.

