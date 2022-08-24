Meghan says she didn’t realize ambition was considered bad until she started dating Harry

“I never remember the personal feeling of the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambition’ until I started dating my husband now. And ambition seems horrible, horrible – for a woman – according to some, said the Duchess, an executive producer of the podcast, a co-production of Archewell Audio, Gimlet and Spotify. in Sussexes.

“So, since I’ve been feeling the negativity behind it, it’s really hard for me to feel that. I can’t ignore it, too, in the millions of girls and women who are making themselves smaller – much smaller – on the way,” she added.

Meghan started dating Prince Harry in 2016 . they met in blind date It was set up by a mutual friend in July of that year, and by November Harry had issued a statement demanding that he stop the abuse and harassment, often racist and racist, against his girlfriend.

Meghan spoke in her podcast about the “pain” of mischaracterization, adding that if a guy was ambitious, he’d be “very famous,” but in a school class, “if a little girl was ambitious or raised her hand more, what would she be called?”

Williams, who Meghan said “embodies a spirit of ambition”, agreed and said, “I hope we teach our girls to keep their hands up and not be afraid.”

Earlier this month, the tennis star announce She will “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s US Open to focus on “other things that interest me”.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said on the podcast, “My whole life has been one thing, so now I can focus on Serena Ventures, which is something I’m excited about.”

She also said she wanted to “expand” her family: “I’ve been fortunate enough to play tennis really well, but I think the best thing for me is being a mother. I think I can be really good at that.”

The tennis legend went on to talk about how difficult decision making and advertising was, revealing, “I was in Switzerland and I was just sitting in the hotel at the desk, just writing and deleting and writing and thinking and then crying and sitting in front of my computer with tears running down my face as I type these words and come back to These memories.”

“Sometimes it seems that ambition in women also suggests that you are not afraid of anything,” Megan said. “But as I heard Serena say, of course, the fears remain. I lived with her. The fear of making that last decision.”

“So, while Serena will soon be wrapping up her professional tennis class, she is not going to shut the door to her ambition. She will continue to do great things. To have the greatest time off the court. Being ambitious, I think is a beautiful thing,” the Duchess added.