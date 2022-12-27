Meghan Markle surprised Prince William with a “killer” Christmas gift

It was a fatal gift.

Meghan Markle reportedly gave Prince William a spoon with the words “cereal killer” on it for Christmas 2017.

This claim was made in Volume 2020 “The search for freedom” — penned by Omid Scobie and Caroline Durand — which he recently did reappeared on the Internet In light of the former actress’s separation from her royal brother-in-law.

Back in December 2017, Markle had just announced her engagement to Prince Harry, and was reportedly eager to get William to worry about the future king’s Christmas purchase.

The royal family has always deliberated “cheap gifts” together this holiday season, leaving the “Suits” star in pursuit of the perfect gift to showcase her sense of humor.

“Meghan’s biggest challenge was finding the perfect new gifts to entertain her new extended family,” Scobie and Durand wrote. “At least one of her gifts was a great success—a spoon for William that had ‘cereal killer’ embossed on the end of a shallow bowl.”

William was reportedly touched by Markle’s adorable gift, as the actress made a strong impression that Christmas – which was her first time with the royal family.

Happier times: Markle and William exchanged Christmas gifts before he fell out with his brother, Prince Harry. The royal family is pictured in 2018. Getty Images

But this year, Markle and Prince Harry are conspicuously absent from ‘The Firm’s’ Festive celebrations at Sandringham They remained estranged from the family after nearly three years “Megset”.

Relations between the couple and the rest of the royal family are said to be at rock bottom yet New Markle and Harry docuseries launched on Netflixwhere they overshadow the monarchy.

But while the couple no longer exchange Christmas gifts with William, King Charles III recently gifted the Montecito-based pair an olive branch — allegedly invite them to his coronation on May 6, 2023.

Markle and Harry are still separated from the royal family after their departure from Britain in 2020. They were photographed with Prince William and Princess Kate during a reunion following the Queen’s death earlier this year. Getty Images

Harry and Markle throw shade at the royal family in their six-part series on Netflix. Netflix

to me Daily MailThe new king still hopes to reconcile with his youngest son and believes that the invitation can help them mend their relationship.

An insider told the tabloid: “Harry is his son and HM will always love him.” “While things are tough right now, the door will always be open.”