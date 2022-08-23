Meghan Markle on Serena Williams comparisons: ‘I’m not from Compton’

Meghan Markle revealed that she was once confused with Serena Williams.

In the first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s new podcast “modelsShe discussed the misleading media reports with her real guest Serena Williams.

Markle, 41, was newly engaged to Prince Harry, 37, in 2017, at which point reports spread that the King would be walking down the aisle with a bride “straight out of Compton,” California.

Meghan Markle joked that she was once confused with Serena Williams. Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met on a blind date in 2016, were engaged in 2017 and married in 2018. Kevin C. Downs for The New York Post

“This morning, I was saying to Harry, ‘Do you remember when they said, ‘Harry’s girl is right outside Compton?'” I was like, “Are they talking about Serena?” Markle joked.

“I’m like, I’m not from Compton, I didn’t live in Compton, my mom doesn’t live in Compton, but by the way, what’s wrong with Compton? My daughter Serena continued from there.

in its wake latest retirement announcementThe 40-year-old tennis star laughed at the confusion saying she was “so proud” to be from Compton, and shared that there are other Compton celebrities, including Kevin Costner.

The Suits star replied, “Oh my God, that’s brutal.”

“He even talks about it – isn’t that cool?” Williams said.

Markle gives an interview to Serena Williams on her new podcast “Originals.” spotify

Markle explained that she actually grew up in the Los Angeles area, but “I can’t claim Compton,” she said.

The two mainly discussed their thoughts on ambition – especially being an ambitious woman, which was the main theme of the episode.

Markle Share it too A wild story about how her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while they were in the middle of a royal engagement during their 2019 tour of South Africa.