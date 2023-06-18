June 18, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Meghan Markle looks downcast at her first sighting since the Spotify split

Muhammad 26 mins ago 3 min read

Meghan Markle was seen looking dejected on Friday, the day after her $20 million podcast deal with her and her royal husband was cancelled.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was spotted strolling into a salon appointment in Santa Barbara and appeared to be engaging in intense conversation, According to the Daily Mail.

Markle removed her earphones as she walked alongside her security officer and looked at her phone over and over.

The sultry-looking queen opted for no make-up and a casual dress for her date, which she paired with black ballet flats, skinny black jeans, a striped blazer, and gold bracelets with a $5,400 Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU bag.

She ditched her $200 jacket for a long-sleeved black T-shirt for her drive home to Montecito.

Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, and their two children were not seen.

The pair issued a joint statement with Spotify on Thursday announcing that their “Archaetypes” podcast will not be renewed for a second season.

The Duchess wore a $5,400 Fendi Peekaboo I SeeU bag.
CB / CB / BACKGRID
Markle is walking on her date.
Markle chose no makeup for her salon appointment.
CB / CB / BACKGRID

Markle's husband, Prince Harry, and their two children were not seen.
Markle’s husband, Prince Harry, and their two children were not seen.
CB / CB / BACKGRID

While the platform and Archewell Audio reported to the couple that they had “mutually agreed to separate,” the insider claims the duke and duchess were dropped because they did not produce enough content to receive full compensation for the $20 million deal the couple signed in 2020.

The Markle-hosted show — which explored the labels holding women back — was the only project the pair produced for Spotify during their two-and-a-half-year partnership.

There were only 12 “archetypes” episodes, each usually running about an hour.


Markle walks along with security.
Spotify insiders said Spotify canceled Markle’s offer because it didn’t produce enough content for the $20 million deal.
CB / CB / BACKGRID

The couple released a joint statement with Spotify Thursday announcing their podcast "models" It will not be renewed for a second season.
The pair issued a joint statement with Spotify on Thursday announcing that their “Archaetypes” podcast will not be renewed for a second season.
CB / CB / BACKGRID

The day after the split, Spotify’s head of global sports strategy, Bill Simmons, expressed his frustration with Harry and Markle, They are called “slackers” and “king’s undertakers”.

“I wish I was involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leaving Spotify’ negotiations,” Simmons said on Friday’s episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”

“This is a podcast we should have done with them. I got to have a drink one night and tell the story of Zoom that I got with Harry to try and help him with the podcast idea. It’s one of my favorite stories.”

Markle leaves the salon.
Markle explored the labels that hold women back in her ‘Archetypes’ show.
CB / CB / BACKGRID
Markle leaves the salon.
The Duchess produced 12 episodes in her first season, each of which lasted about one hour.
CB / CB / BACKGRID

Royal experts have slammed the podcast’s cancellation as an “appalling failure” and an indication that Harry and Meghan’s empire is on the verge of collapse.

“People are tired of them now,” said Prince Harry biographer Angela Levin, adding that the couple’s upcoming content plans would be “catastrophic.”

See also  They said come back, we're back. It Feels Great': Sir Paul McCartney's Duets with John Lennon During Historic Spokane Show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Jey Uso transforms into Roman Reigns and sides with Brother Jimmy on WWE SmackDown

8 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

‘The Flash’ and ‘Elemental’ Getting Iced at Box Office Opening – The Hollywood Reporter

16 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and others in Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Sangeet

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary

22 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

The Ripple case is coming to an end, but the fight for clarity must “continue” – Brad Garlinghouse

23 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Meghan Markle looks downcast at her first sighting since the Spotify split

26 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Astronomers solve the mystery of the missing twins in the center of the galaxy

32 mins ago Izer