Meghan Markle is included in the book The Coronation of King Charles

April 18, 2023 | 10:16 a.m

King Charles’ latest move has royal watchers announcing he’s offering “Olive branch” For Prince Harry and his wife, Megan Markle.

The monarch prominently displayed a portrait of the controversial Duke and Duchess of Sussex on his official coronation memorial programme. Markle’s appearance Raise the eyebrows Considering it notorious no Attend the historic May 6th event.

The already fun family photo was taken at Clarence Gardens in 2018 for Charles’ 70th birthday, which explains the absences of Harry and Meghan’s children Princess Lilibet, 1, and Prince Archie, 3.

Of course, some social media watchers are calling out the sincerity of the old photo.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet were in the UK last year to celebrate the late Queen’s jubilee. one commenter sneered. “King Charles was unable to get a family photo with his sons and their children last year, so he is using a photo from 2018 for his coronation programme. They did not attend Lilibet BD’s ceremony.”

last knock in: “Peace offer? He’s giving using Archie’s christening photo to wish him a happy birthday for the past three years because you don’t have recent photos with your grandkids.”

Britain’s monarch, now 74, and his 75-year-old wife, Queen Consort Camilla, are pictured sitting on a bench and pampering their grandchildren Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9.

Behind the king and queen stood Markle, 41, and Harry, 38, as well as his brother Prince William, 40, wife Kate Middleton, 41, and their youngest son, Prince Louis, 4.

Prince Charles poses for an official portrait marking his 70th birthday at Clarence House Gardens, with Camilla, The Queen Consort, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sept. 5, 2018 Reuters

The 84-page glossy bundle costs $25 and is on sale now at UK outlets until the big event on May 6th. A percentage of the profits will go to the Royal Collection Trust and SSAFA, a charitable foundation for the armed forces.

As mentioned earlier, the former “Suits” star is notorious no to attend the coronation. Harry, however, will appear.

May 6 is also the date of their son’s fourth birthday, and Markle will be staying with him and his daughter Lilibet at their home in Montecito, California.

Harry reportedly intends to make his visit to the UK a quick one, as he will fly back to the US immediately after the ceremony, according to reports.

The Invictus Games founder will allegedly sit several rows behind the Prince of Wales and other senior members of the royal family during the coronation.

sources to outlets in the UK That the seating arrangement be deliberately arranged to prevent the estranged brothers from having any kind of confrontation or other “embarrassing encounters” at the party.

The source also claimed that other members of the company may have been giving Harry the “cold shoulder” during the coronation, “having no interest in talking to him other than exchanging pleasantries.”

The coronation of King Charles and Camilla will happen on May 6. Palestinian Authority

The newspaper reported that Harry will likely sit next to his cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will perform the coronation rites next month at Westminster Abbey.

He noted in the souvenir program how Charles would be anointed at the ceremony and the King would exchange his “robes of prestige and honour” for a plain white shirt. the smear part of the event It will not be televised due to its religious significance.

The archbishop wrote that Charles would come before God as a servant “knowing full well that the task is difficult and that he needs help.”

And the priest added: “Knowing that even as a king, he is one of the people, and that even if he has a certain role to play, he shares with us our human weaknesses and fragility.”

“[Coronations] They often carry with them the hopes and prayers of nations for peace, justice, and the common good.”

Meanwhile, a host of musical stars will be introduced at the coronation party – after Harry Styles and Adele were turned down.

Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, and Lionel Richie will To perform at Windsor Castle on May 7th.





