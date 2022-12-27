Meghan Markle is described as a “narcissist” along the lines of Bankman-Fried, Kanye and Trump

Meghan Markle has been described as a “narcissist” along the lines of Donald Trump, Kanye West, Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried in a recent Politico article.

The piece titled “2022 is the year we all finally got tired of narcissists” suggests that, for the likes of Markle, it’s 2022: “Some got their punishment and some got worse: our lack of interest.”

Writer Joanna Weiss has indicated that she’s drawn to the likes of Markle and Prince Harry, but the couple’s Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’ turns her against them.

She writes: ‘My natural sympathy for the couple began to turn into irritation, and it occurred to me that my ego had its limits. And it struck me that the transgression that led to the Sussexes’ mega-serial is the same drive that turned Elon Musk into a Twitter terror, that pushed Ye to raise the bar for outrageous behavior until he crossed the line into blatant anti-Semitism, that sent Bankman Fried off the top of the world to the Bahamas prison.

Weiss allows the royal couple to have legitimate grievances, however, “even sympathetic critics were aghast that there was little new here, other than vanity”.

widget He admits the Sussexes’ brand of narcissism is more ‘benign’ than the likes of Kanye West, Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Sam Bankman-Fried, but when it gets to the level of these three in particular, it can get dangerous.

Meghan & Harry, directed by Liz Garbus, is the first project to emerge from the multi-year deal the couple signed with the streaming giant in 2020, shortly after they announced they were stepping down as working members of the royal family.

In September 2020, the couple announced a partnership with Netflix to work on a number of projects including documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming in association with their company Archewell Productions.

In an official statement released at the time, they said: ‘Our focus will be on creating content that conveys information but also gives hope. As new parents, creating inspiring family programming is also important to us.

They added that the unprecedented access of Netflix would help [them] Sharing influential content that opens the way for action.”

In July last year, the Duchess announced her first project with Netflix, an animated series called Pearl, in which she will play the role of creator and executive producer.

However, in May of this year, Pearl was dropped from the streaming platform as part of a wave of downgrades prompted by a drop in subscribers.

The article acknowledges that the Sussexes' brand of narcissism is more 'benign' than the likes of Kanye West, Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Sam Bankman-Fried, but when it gets to the level of these three in particular, it can become dangerous.

Netflix has reportedly paid £88 million ($100 million) for the Harry and Meghan documentary series as part of a multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

Netflix recently announced that the couple will host a docuseries that celebrates “inspirational leaders” throughout history, inspired by Nelson Mandela.

Live to the Bullets is a seven-part series featuring interviews with global figures who ‘made brave choices’ including Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, and the late US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Others to be featured include Brian Stephenson, a 63-year-old American social justice activist and law professor, Abby Sachs, 87, and a former South African judge, rugby player Sia Colsi, 31, and journalist Gloria Steinem, 88. .

The pair are being billed as executive producers and likely to appear on the series.