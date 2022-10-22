Meghan Markle enjoys retail therapy amid ‘Deal or No Deal’ backlash

Enjoy some deals!

Meghan Markle was seen enjoying some retail therapy after she revealed She felt that her role as a girl in a handbag was objectionable In “Deal or No Deal”.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a strapless green romper, which she paired with an olive blazer, an oversized brown hat, sunglasses and sandals. She completed the look with a braid.

The former King, 41, was accompanied by a friend and the two seemed to have a deep conversation as they shopped for home goods at gourmet food boutique Pierre La Fonne in Montecito, California.

The two friends went to lunch in nearby Santa Barbara.

Her descent comes one week after she admitted she quit her job on the second season of “Deal or No Deal” in 2006 because she felt like she was a “bimbo.”

Although she feels “really grateful” to have a job that can pay her bills, she still feels that there is “a little substance” to the role.

"I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than materialized on stage," she said on the last episode of the podcast.



Her derogatory comments about the game show elicited negative reactions, including from fellow baggage handlers Claudia Jordanwho starred in the movie “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Model Donna Feldman.

Even Whoopi Goldberg criticized Prince Harry’s wife, saying She knew what she was going to get into.

"When you're an artist, you take the party," the talk show host, 66, explained on Wednesday's episode of "The Show."



“You take the party. Sometimes you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you have a big nose, and that’s just what it is.”

Goldberg continued, “We’re not journalists. We’re actors. We’re trying to get somewhere else.”