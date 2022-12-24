Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a sweet home video from Lilibet’s first birthday party

Screenshot / Netflix

Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

throughout Harry and MeganNetflix docuseries of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes share home videos and their family photos out of four.

The program includes a short video of Meghan holding Lilibet to blow out the candles on her first birthday cake, while Archie climbs onto the table to help his baby sister. (The video appears at about the 44th minute in the fifth episode.)

Screenshot / Netflix

Screenshot / Netflix

Screenshot / Netflix

Close friends and family are tagged Lilibet’s first birthday With a casual picnic in the backyard Frogmore Cottage In Windsor during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee holiday.

During the jubilee celebrations, King Charles met his granddaughter for the first time. It was great to be back in Britain. [Charles and Camilla] They were very happy to see them.” A royal source said this summer. “The Prince of course hadn’t seen his grandson Archie for quite some time and so it was very, very nice to spend time with him. He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time I thought was very emotional, very wonderful thing.”

Although Grandpa Charles wasn’t at Lilibet’s birthday, photographer Misa Harriman and his family were in attendance, and from the video shared above it appears that Harry and Meghan’s friend Misha Nonoo is also present. Others in attendance were reported to be Zara and Mike Tindall, along with their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, as well as Peter Phillips and his daughters Savannah and Isla.

Love Is a Pink Cake: irresistible baked goods for morning, noon and night Love Is a Pink Cake: irresistible baked goods for morning, noon and night amazon.com $35.00 Shop now amazon.com src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/jF27JIYd9c.r99i1AqDDNQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTk0NA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/town_country_721/c705311003057=57da73a251″ class “caas-img”/> Love is Pink Cake: Irresistible Baked Goods for Morning, Noon, and Night amazon.com $35.00 Shop now amazon.com

Baker Claire Ptak who made Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake In 2018, I made Lilibet’s birthday cake. “I had the absolute pleasure of making this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!” Ptak wrote on her Instagram in June. Ptak shared that she made the same lemon and elderberry cake she made for Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding, but for little Lily, she used strawberry buttercream. For fans of the royal family, the recipe will be available in an upcoming Ptak book, Love is Pink Cake: Irresistible Baked Goods for Morning, Noon, and Night.

You may also like