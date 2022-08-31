Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey talk about bi-racial identity on ‘Originals’ podcast

The two women discussed their biracial identities.
Carrie has opened up to Meghan about commuting more often as a young girl and feeling caught between the black and white sides of town.
“I didn’t fit anywhere at all,” said Carey.
Meghan referred to an interview she read in which actress Halle Berry noted that because she was darker in color, she was treated as a black woman, not as a woman of race.
“I think it’s totally different for us because we are light skinned,” Megan said. “You’re not treated like a black woman. You’re not treated like a white woman. You’re kind of on the same page.”
Meghan told Carey that she really started being treated like a black woman when she started dating Prince Harry.
“I always thought it was okay to say I’m promiscuous,” said Carey. “I like to say it. But people want you to choose.”
