Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been snubbed in favor of Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to a statement made by Diana’s former butler. The statement comes to light after the Prince and Princess of Wales announced on Tuesday that former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join the Board of Trustees of the Earthshot Prize project. (Read also: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face ‘negativity’ in the US while Americans are weary: report)

Prince Harry Latest News: Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry have been spotted together. (AP)



Jacinda announced her abrupt resignation in January, and now on Tuesday, New Zealand’s outgoing prime minister has been named the newest member of Prince William’s environmental initiative. This new appointment comes months after the former lead distanced herself from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their Netflix series, Live to Lead, in which she appeared.

“Her lifelong commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, combined with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich mix of fresh thinking to our mission. Four years ago, before the Earthshot Prize bore a name, Jacinda was one of the first people I spoke to, and her encouragement and advice Crucial to the award’s early success. I am so grateful to her for joining us as she takes the next steps in her career,” Prince William said of Jacinda’s addition to the team.

Now speaking to GB News about Jacinda’s decision to partner with William and Kate over Harry and Meghan, former butler to Princess Diana Paul Burrell said, “Jacinda has seen that Harry and Meghan’s world has become toxic and that they are just celebrities. They are not ambassadors. For the world and William And Kate. Look at the difference between a couple. One has worked tirelessly for Britain, the UK and the Commonwealth. The other just wants to be as famous as possible and as wealthy as possible. So Jacinda looks at the long game. She’s looking at what she should do to help William and Kate, and this It is the right decision.”

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018. They welcomed son Archie in May 2019, and daughter Lilibet in June 2021. Since Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior royals, they have been open about it. Life in the royal family. They were seen in the Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, which was released last year. Prince Harry also released his controversial memoir Spear earlier this year.

