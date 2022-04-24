Megan Thee Stallion talks about shooting in 2020 with Tory Lenz

Hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion opens its doors for the first time Photography 2020 It is allegedly related to rapper Tori Lenz – saying she thought he might “shoot me and kill me”.

Meghan, 27, became emotional in a new interview with “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King in which she described Lenz shooting several shots to her feet. While shouting “dance b-h” Outside the Hollywood Hills home.

“I didn’t want to move too fast because I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ If I took the wrong step, I don’t know if he’d shoot something, like, so important,” Megan says in a clip from the sit-down. Sunday released.

“I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.”

King then asks, “Were you afraid for your life at the time?”

Meghan replied, “I was really scared because I had never been shot before.”

Megan Thee Stallion described Tori Lenz shooting several shots to her feet. Charles Sykes / Invision / AP

Megan Thee Stallion’s full interview is scheduled to air Monday on CBS Morning. Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

Linz, 29, is scheduled to face trial Alleged shooting Outside a house in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020, where he is accused of injuring Megan by firing multiple shots to the ground.

Meghan ended up with a shrapnel in her feet. She initially claimed that she had suffered injuries when he stepped on the glass before changing her story and blaming Linz.

The rapper allegedly begged her to keep quiet about the incident because he was under surveillance.

Tori Lenz is set to face trial in connection with the alleged shooting. Prince Williams/Wirmage

Tori Lenz has pleaded not guilty to the assault charge and has denied the allegations. Tim Mossenfelder / Getty Images

at the interviewwhich is scheduled to air in full on Monday on “CBS Mornings,” Megan detailed how, after leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills with Lenz and a friend from Houston, an argument broke out because she wanted to go and the others didn’t.

“But that’s, like, normal stuff like friends we make noises about…silly stuff all the time,” she explained. “But I’ve never laid my hands on anyone. I’ve never raised my voice so high.

“Like, this was one of the times when what must have been this crazy.”

Megan Thee Stallion has first opened up about the 2020 shooting that allegedly involved Tory Lanez. Twitter / @CBSMornings

Rapper “WAP” said the controversy escalated after she got out of the car and Lenz allegedly stood over the window and shot her.

“So I got out of the car like it was all going really fast. And all I could hear was this guy screaming. And he said, ‘Dance you bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh my God.’ Like, shoot a few times. And I remembered. I was so scared.

Lenz has pleaded not guilty to the assault charge and has denied the allegations. The case is expected to go to trial in September.