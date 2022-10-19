October 19, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Engagement-ish Ring, but the source says it’s just a gift

The internet is pretty much going crazy with engagement speculation after seeing photos Megan Thee Stallion At a classy event with her boyfriend wearing a giant diamond!!!

Cold. That’s not the full story…according to the people in her camp, and Megan herself.

Sources connected to Megan say TMZ… Meg and her boyfriend cool They celebrated their second birthday Tuesday night at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square – we were told Pardi chose the venue because it was so close to the owner, Don Poohwhich is a starting point for a rapper.

They were in New York after Meg SNL أداء performanceThey decide to stay in town to celebrate their milestone.


Tweet embed

As for the event, we were told Pardi put the whole thing up as a surprise – spending hours on the phone with the venue to make sure everything was okay.

I had a great night… dined privately on the rooftop which was decorated with an array of candles and over 1000 balloons. I got a big bouquet of roses when I walked in too.


Meg is seen leaving dinner with a set of diamonds on her left finger – you know…the engagement. We’re told it’s actually five diamond rings, but the problematic part for fans is that it was a gift…from her designer…not Bardy.

Meg even responded to the rumors… saying, “lol as cute as last night, we’re not engaged.”

Congratulations, Meg and Bardy!!!

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Engagement-ish Ring, but the source says it's just a gift

