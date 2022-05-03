May 3, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Megan Thee Stallion rocks a thigh-high Moschino dress at the 2022 Met Gala

Muhammad 15 mins ago 2 min read
Megan Thee Stallion rocks a thigh-high Moschino dress at the 2022 Met Gala

Megan Thee Stallion wears custom Moschino costumes to the 2022 Met Gala (Photo by Jimmy McCarthy/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion Bring the heat to this year’s Met Gala at the custom Moschino.

After receiving the key to her hometown of Houston and having her own special day in the city, the reserved and busy rapper is still showing up at this year’s Met Gala, leaning toward this year’s theme: Gilded Glamor.

She entered with Jeremy Scott, creative director of Mochino, the brains behind her embellished look.

The dress features a structured shoulder padding, embossed with leaf detail, a rib part and a high-hip slit.

Ornate bust seams and accompanying eyelets are perfectly placed over the strategically placed mesh garment of the gown.

She paired the look with an open-toe gold heel and intricate lace-up loafers.

For makeup, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper opted for glossy cut-out wrinkles and dramatic under-brow highlighting.

As if her commitment wasn’t already obvious, she even had sparkling golden tips on her nails.

Attention to detail wasn’t lost on her crew of hotties who shared their love for her look on Twitter.

“YES THE HOTTIE ATE ATE I KNEW SHE WOULD, SHE ATE EVERYBODY,” One user wrote.

“Meghan will always understand the appointment,” Share another.

On Sunday, the H-town hottie in her hometown was honored with the City Key and the mayor of Houston officially declared May 2nd as Megan Thee Stallion Day.

“I came home quickly to get your key to their city 🤘🏾 In honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday, MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY in Houston Texas officially celebrated my mother’s birthday. Tweet embed Honor me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today 💙 # CityRead the caption.

See also  'Law & Order' and 'Mare of Easttown' actor Ned Eisenberg dies at 65

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Register here for the Yahoo Life newsletter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

In an effort to increase Peacock, Universal 3 will send movies directly to broadcast

8 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Bill Murray talks about closing Being Mortal: “I did something I thought was funny, and it just didn’t get it”

16 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

The Judds are inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame one day after the unexpected death of Naomi Judd

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

California nearly 100% powered by renewables for the first time

9 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Code – Abroad – Zelenysky: No talk, no handing over of territories to the Russians

11 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Megan Thee Stallion rocks a thigh-high Moschino dress at the 2022 Met Gala

15 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Rocket Lab acquires a booster that falls from space with a helicopter

20 mins ago Izer