Megan Thee Stallion rocks a thigh-high Moschino dress at the 2022 Met Gala

Megan Thee Stallion wears custom Moschino costumes to the 2022 Met Gala (Photo by Jimmy McCarthy/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion Bring the heat to this year’s Met Gala at the custom Moschino.

After receiving the key to her hometown of Houston and having her own special day in the city, the reserved and busy rapper is still showing up at this year’s Met Gala, leaning toward this year’s theme: Gilded Glamor.

She entered with Jeremy Scott, creative director of Mochino, the brains behind her embellished look.

The dress features a structured shoulder padding, embossed with leaf detail, a rib part and a high-hip slit.

Ornate bust seams and accompanying eyelets are perfectly placed over the strategically placed mesh garment of the gown.

She paired the look with an open-toe gold heel and intricate lace-up loafers.

For makeup, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper opted for glossy cut-out wrinkles and dramatic under-brow highlighting.

As if her commitment wasn’t already obvious, she even had sparkling golden tips on her nails.

Attention to detail wasn’t lost on her crew of hotties who shared their love for her look on Twitter.

“YES THE HOTTIE ATE ATE I KNEW SHE WOULD, SHE ATE EVERYBODY,” One user wrote.

“Meghan will always understand the appointment,” Share another.

On Sunday, the H-town hottie in her hometown was honored with the City Key and the mayor of Houston officially declared May 2nd as Megan Thee Stallion Day.

“I came home quickly to get your key to their city 🤘🏾 In honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday, MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY in Houston Texas officially celebrated my mother’s birthday. Tweet embed Honor me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today 💙 # CityRead the caption.

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Register here for the Yahoo Life newsletter.