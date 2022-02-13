Megan The Stallion performs at Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl Fanatics

Megan Thee Stallion She was at her best on Saturday night performing alongside doja cat And Lil Baby in a Michael RubinSuper Bowl LVI fanatics celebrate in Culver City.

Megan Thee Stallion will perform “Realer” at tonight’s Fanatics Super Bowl LVI event. pic.twitter.com/SQHxAm51s8 Stallion Access February 13, 2022

Meghan wore a small leather jacket and looked super polished while enjoying the crowd.

Especially … Travis Scott He was also at the party.



This might be the best ticket in town for the Super Bowl weekend. It is the party that was built like the celebration of the Marquis.

Most other parties are open if you can buy a ticket. This person is invite only, but the brokers have found a way to make money…lots of dollars.