February 13, 2022

Megan The Stallion performs at Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl Fanatics

Megan Thee Stallion She was at her best on Saturday night performing alongside doja cat And Lil Baby in a Michael RubinSuper Bowl LVI fanatics celebrate in Culver City.

Meghan wore a small leather jacket and looked super polished while enjoying the crowd.

The guest list was fantastic, to say the least… carAnd Russell WilsonAnd QuavoAnd meek millAnd Rachel LindsayAnd A $ AP FergAnd Robert CraftAnd Kevin HartAnd Jay FieriAnd J BalvinAnd Yasmine TalksAnd Jerome PettisAnd Joan SmallsAnd Joe MontanaAnd Jonathan ChaibanAnd Josephine SkriverAnd Dr. OzAnd Erin Andrews And Eli ManningAnd Noah Beck, Dixie And Charlie D’Amelio.

Especially … Travis Scott He was also at the party.


This might be the best ticket in town for the Super Bowl weekend. It is the party that was built like the celebration of the Marquis.

Most other parties are open if you can buy a ticket. This person is invite only, but the brokers have found a way to make money…lots of dollars.

Meghan hasn’t finished her evening.. she showed up on another Hollywood soiree in the Sunset Room. she and Diplo Introduced to the audience at the Hall of Fame Party.

Super Bowl today, baby!!!

