Meet the Switch Controller That Promises to Never Drift

A new third-party ‘Pro Controller’ from accessory company GuliKit aims high, and promises no analog stick distortion thanks to its proprietary ‘electromagnetic stick’ technology.

At a surprisingly affordable $70, the GuliKit KingKong Pro 2 The console also features an “FPS Mode” which is set to have no dead zone at all. Standard Amiibo support, gyroscope play, and full vibration feedback are also included.

In her review of the console, Gizmodo He would say the following:

“Third-party controllers have come a long way over the years, but rather than just providing a cheaper alternative to what console makers offer, companies are loving[[” href=”https://gizmodo.com/8bitdos-pro-2-is-closer-than-ever-to-being-the-perfect-1846485929″>8BitDo and Scuf now offer controllers with added customizability and functionality, giving gamers more reasons to choose something other than what Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft offer. GuliKit is doing the same, but with a $70 price tag that matches the Switch Pro Controller, and the promise of never experiencing drifting joysticks again, the KingKong Pro 2 now seems like the best option for Switch gamers.”

Here’s a rundown of the features from the Gulikit website:

● New Patented Electromagnetic Stick,No Drifting Ever

● New Patented Button,Excellent Conductive Rubber Feel,50 million Times of Ultra-Long Life, Anti-Stuck,Anti-Disconnection

● Support Switch Console Wake-up

● Support wired and wireless connection

● Built-in rechargeable lithium battery can run for up to 25 hours on a full charge.

● Exclusive FPS mode, Patented technology, 100% No Dead Zone

Nintendo have come under a lot of fire for its ongoing issues with drifting sticks, particularly on the Joy-Con controllers. Most recently, a former repairs supervisor stated that the work volume required to counter the problem was “very stressful”. In more bizarre circumstances, parents are even getting their children to sue Nintendo over the drifting issues.

If this controller does what it promises and eliminates drift, then it could be a strong alternative to the official Pro Controller, even this gorgeous new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak one!

Let us know in the comments if you’re looking to purchase the GuliKit KingKong Pro 2, or if you’d prefer to opt for Nintendo’s own official offering.