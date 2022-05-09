fall of Babylon, the turbulent live-action action RPG from Platinum Action Games, seems to have hit life support. After two months on the market and a lukewarm reception at launch, Square Enix’s latest effort was pared back to just one player on PC last week. They revealed themselves on Twitter after VGC I reported the shocking player stats via Steam Charts Data. It turns out it was gifnity Journalist Dashiell Wood who said fall of Babylon It’s a “flawed but charming” game. He hopes to convince friends to play with him.

fall of Babylon It was dropped on March 3 for PC and PlayStation consoles, but was quickly panned by critics for its ugly texture, bland hack-and-slash fights, and uninspiring gameplay. Described by our Ethan Gash Worst new PS5 gameSteam players ripped to shreds In a lot of user comments. The prospects for the game looked so dire that about two weeks after it came out, Square Enix had to do it release statement promising fall of Babylon It wasn’t a dead game even though the number of concurrent players in it continued to decline. But while people gave up on Square’s latest RPG, Wood said Kotaku Via Twitter DMs he finds fall of Babylon “Interesting” despite its flaws.

“There is a real underrated magic to this whole experience,” Wood said. “It’s a platinum game of course and I’ve always been a huge fan of their work fall of Babylon, you can see a lot of its distinctive fingerprints. The combat is actually a lot of fun when you get to grips with it and there is a lot of depth there to try out different builds. Your character has a fairly standard class but also a unique “Gideon Coffin”, which has slots that work like your set of moves. There are practically unlimited combinations of items that can be unlocked and each changes the experience dramatically, making for some interesting gameplay.”

Wood said this on the night of May 3, where fall of Babylon Only saw one player at a time (him), he logged in just before bed to check things out. The game ended recently that it Yoke: automatic limited time eventPlayers can buy and unlock costumes based on the mix of the hugely successful Platinum and Action RPG genre. So, Wood wanted to see what was in the in-game store, only to find that the pivotal world was barren.

“In terms of what it’s like to be one of the few people still playing, you don’t really notice unless you’re off errands,” Wood said. “All the missions are in small self-contained areas, but there is an undeniable sense of disappointment that roams the pivotal world. It’s huge and deserted. When the game launches live, you’ll see the odd player doing their business at the merchants or whatever, but most days now it’s just A whole ghost town. Walking around might be fun, but the scale makes the lack of players all the more obvious. Imagine Limsa Lomensa from FFXIVBut it is completely empty.

Wood thinks the reason behind this fall of Babylon Two-pronged empty. First, it contains “ultra-aggressive” micro-transactions that can quickly dry out your wallet. And secondly: the “dirty, foggy, muddy” visuals make for an unpleasant experience. There’s also a $60 price tag for what he eventually called a “disappointing” game. He hopes that the slash will entice players to pick it up, especially since it features cross-play and apparently plenty of replayability.

Wood plans to finish fall of Babylon as he sees it, Balan WonderworldAnd stay alive As a “beautiful trilogy” of wrong but charming games. He estimates that he has only 25 hours left and he doesn’t mind because he pointed to Tommy Wisow the roomWood is fascinated by the awfulness of the game.

“I am proud of the owner of both Balan Wonderworld And stay alive Collector’s Edition. (fingers intertwined [Square] firing one for fall of Babylon Wood said. “You can say whatever you want about their quality as video games, but there is something magical about all of them. I obviously play a lot of games professionally and a lot of AAA games these days are incredibly polished experiences. I started to get really bored after a while, so It was refreshing to play some titles from the other end of the spectrum. If anything, their flaws make them more fun to play and discuss than the likes of Naughty Dog or Rockstar Games offer. There’s a lot to research and examine here. fall of Babylon It’s like his little puzzle box of disastrous roosters.”

As of this writing, fall of Babylon‘s number of simultaneous players Struggling to maintain the double digits, nearly 50 people have played in the past 24 hours and only eight or so roaming the pivotal world at this very moment. Of course, all of this is tracked on the PC, so the console player base is likely to be larger.