Meet the new diverse crew of the International Space Station

When astronauts venture aboard the International Space Station, they see a world without borders. They work together while orbiting the Earth, and there is no visible boundary between them, even as a member Countries dealing with geopolitics on the planet below.

This week, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft with A diverse crew blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The capsule carried NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Casada, astronaut Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and astronaut Anna Kekina of Roscosmos – the first Russian to travel on a SpaceX spaceflight.

“We live in the same world, we live in the same universe,” Cassada said. “Sometimes we experience it in a completely different way than our neighbours. We can all keep that in mind… and keep doing amazing things. And we do it together.”

NASA SpaceX Crew-5 mission, Now safely hidden in the space stationis one of the first.

Nicole Onabu Man Hee The first Native American woman to go into space As well as the first woman to serve as a mission commander on a SpaceX mission.

Mann grew up in Northern California and is a registered member of the Wailaki Tribe in the Round Valley Preserve. She was a pilot and colonel in the United States Marine Corps. But it was not until her mid-twenties that she realized that she wanted to become an astronaut and that it was possible.

“I realized that being an astronaut was not just a potential dream but actually something that could be achieved,” Mann said. “I guess as a little girl, I didn’t realize that was an opportunity and a possibility.”

A brutal tsunami struck the planet when an asteroid collided with Earth, killing the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

The impact caused the extinction of 75% of animal and plant life and created a chain of catastrophic events.

Waves over a mile high were pushed away from the impact crater near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and scoured the ocean floor thousands of miles from the asteroid impact. A tsunami was thousands of times more active than an earthquake.

The sediments of the cores also showed that the tsunami strong force up The troubled coasts of New Zealand’s islands are halfway around the world.

We get a little help from our friends.

The James Webb Space Telescope recently collaborated with two other space observatories to produce stunning new images of the universe. By working together, these telescopes can provide a more complete picture of the universe.

The Chandra X-ray Observatory added X-ray data to some of Webb’s first images to reveal previously hidden aspects. X-rays identified exploding stars, shock wave and extremely hot gases, It’s all shaded in glowing pinks, violets, and blues.

In addition, astronomers met Webb and Hubble data to View a pair of galaxies about 700 million light-years from Earth. As Web Scientists Spy heavenly A surprise in the shape of a distant galaxy inside the picture.

Composting your leftovers can be good for the environment, but There is art to this eco-friendly practice.

Food waste generates harmful greenhouse gases inside landfill – and not a little of it is composted. Composting means mixing food and yard waste with nitrogen, carbon, water, and air to help break down the cuttings and turn them into fertile soil your garden will love.

A compost pile that stinks doesn’t get enough oxygen and emits methane. To prevent this harmful gas and odor from forming, turn your compost pile every two to five weeks.

Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo won the Nobel Prize in Medicine this week for him Pioneering use of ancient DNA to answer questions about human evolution.

In 2010, Papo sequenced the first genome of a Neanderthal and discovered that Homo sapiens interbred with it. Papo was also able to extract DNA from the fossil parts, which revealed Denisovans, a new species of extinct humans.

His work allowed researchers to compare human genes with the DNA of Neanderthals and Denisovans.

Meanwhile, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to scientists who They figured out how molecules are held together, The Nobel Prize in Physics went to quantum physicists Unlock the strange behavior of particles.

Check out these new discoveries:

Archaeologists uncovered pieces of A Classical statue approximately 2000 years old depicting the legendary hero Hercules In northeastern Greece.

The Pacific Ocean is shrinking and giving way to it A new giant continent, called Amasia, is likely to form In about 200 million to 300 million years.

– a New image from a telescope in Chile may look like a cometbut it’s actually an incredibly long debris trail that was created when the DART spacecraft hit an asteroid last month.