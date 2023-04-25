McLaren is getting a new supercar, and it’s likely to be the successor to the 720S

The successor to the 720S is slated to feature revised styling and a twin-turbo V8 engine rated at 740 horsepower

McLaren is preparing to present a “new record-breaking supercar” on April 25thy 6:58 PM ET (23:58 BST).

The company doesn’t say much about the model, but it did release a short teaser video that gives us a glimpse of the car’s rear end. Although there isn’t much to see, the model will have an airy front as well as slim LED taillights.

McLaren is keeping the details under wraps, but we expect the mystery model to be the successor to the 720S. That remains to be seen, but the teaser is an almost spitting image of the 720S’ rear end.

MORE: McLaren 720S to gain 30 HP and become 750S, report claims

The 720S is out of production in 2022 and McLaren’s Americas boss hinted that replacing it would be an “improvement” rather than a “next-generation, all-new car.” He added that customers have already placed deposits on the car and it has been sold “as deep as 2024”.

Recently, reports indicated that the car will get a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that will produce 740 bhp (552 kW / 750 PS) instead of 710 bhp (530 kW / 720 PS). This helps explain why the model is expected to adopt the 750S moniker.

Auto News I previously mentioned that the car will be evolutionary and feature a new front bumper, larger intakes and larger air brakes inspired by those found in the 765LT. The model is also expected to adopt a digital instrument cluster similar to the Artora, which is mounted above the steering column.

The car will reportedly arrive in the US this fall and will be offered as a coupe and convertible at launch. Unsurprisingly, the model won’t come cheap as the car is expected to start at around $341,550 which would be 10% more than the 720S.

