McDonald’s serves its number one burger

McDonald’s announced changes to some of its most popular menu items last week, affecting the Big Mac and McDouble, among other things.

The fast food giant claims the changes will improve the flavor of its top-performing burgers.

The improvements come down to four major changes, according to McDonald’s: better, softer buns, consistently melted cheese, a better burn on the patties, and simplest of all, more Big Mac sauce.

The chain says it also started adding white onions to the pancakes as they sear to improve flavour.

“I will always remember my first McDonald’s burger. And now the culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking of ways to bring even more of the iconic McDonald’s taste to fans,” Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovations for McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.

“We’ve found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, made a huge difference in making our burgers tastier than ever,” he added.





The fast food chain said it will also improve the quality of its burger buns in the future. dpa alliance/Image via Getty I





The changes will begin to apply in select cities across America. Image Alliance via Getty Image

McDonald’s has begun introducing burger changes in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Boise, and Tucson.

She says many stores in the surrounding area will also be participating.

American markets aren’t the first to taste improved versions of McDonald’s classics.

The series experienced changes in Australia, Canada and Belgium last year.

McDonald’s hopes to roll out the burger improvements to all stores by 2024.