McDonald’s famous Happy Meals Halloween buckets are back

McDonald’s has officially announced the return of its Happy Halloween buckets for the first time in six years.

Buckets — a pumpkin, a witch, and a ghost named McPunk’n, McGoblin, and McBoo, respectively — will return to restaurants across the country on October 18, The company said In a tweet on Thursday.

Buckets, which double as reusable trick-or-treat containers, were first introduced by the fast-food giant in the 1980s and have made several temporary appearances in the decades since.

The original “Boo Buckets” was first released in 1986 but hasn’t appeared since 2016.

Halloween candy prices expected to rise 34% but it doesn’t limit shoppers

Initial renditions had the same names as their contemporary counterparts but were all orange with different faces.

It was revised three years later, with green, white, and orange highlights. Other changes to the buckets included removing the entire face (before returning it) and adjusting the lid.

while the fast food company Offering containers of candy, Halloween candy prices are expected to jump 34% ahead of the scary season, according to PayPal.

Buckets, often prized as collector’s items, won’t be exact replicas of their original rendition, but people online are still crazy about their return.

McDonald’s announcement came just a day after the company announced that it would introduce a new Happy Meal for adults called the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

“Remember, you’re not too old to eat a happy meal,” the company said in a tweet.

The Aloe Vera Flea Market Box started October 3.